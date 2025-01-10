To

The Members of

A. K. Capital Services Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of A. K. Capital Services Limited, (hereinafter referred to as the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2023, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash o ws for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of the signicant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the standalone financial statements). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015 as amended (Ind AS) and the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash o ws for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specied under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fullled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signicance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1 Measurement of investments in accordance with Ind AS 109Financial Instruments Principal Audit Procedures On initial recognition, investments are recognized at fair value, in case of Investments which are recognised at fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL), its transaction cost is recognised in the statement of profit and loss. In other cases, the transaction costs are attributed to the acquisition value of the investments. Obtained an understanding of Companys business model assessed in accordance with Ind AS 109; The Companys investments are subsequently classied into following categories based on the objective of its business model to manage the cash o ws and options available in the standard: Evaluated the Companys assessment of business model; Debt instruments at amortised cost Obtained an understanding of the determination of the measurement of the investments and tested the reasonableness of the signicant judgments applied by the management; Debt instruments and equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the measurement and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls; Equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income FVTOCI. Ensured that the Company has used valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufKcient data are available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs, including consideration of the current economic and market conditions. The Company has assessed the following two business model: Obtained and assessed the valuation certiKcate of independent valuer in respect of fair value of investments; and - Held to collect contractual cash flows Assessed the appropriateness of the disclosure in the standalone nancial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. - Realising cash Flows through the sale of investments. The Company makes decisions based on the assets fair values and manages the assets to realise those fair values. Broadly reviewed the IT systems and internal controls related to investment in place. Since valuation of investments at fair value involves critical assumptions, signicant risk in valuation and complexity in assessment of business model, the valuation of investments as per Ind AS 109 is determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. (Refer note 2, 6, 35, 36 and 38 to the Standalone Financial Statements)

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How Our audit addressed the key audit matter 2 Related party transactions and disclosures Principal Audit Procedures The Company has undertaken transactions with its related parties in the normal course of business. Obtained, read and assessed the Companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying related parties, evaluation of arms length, obtaining necessary approvals, recording and disclosure of related party transactions, including compliance of transactions and disclosures in accordance with the regulations. We have identied the accuracy and completeness of related party transactions and its disclosure as set out in respective notes to the standalone nancial statements as a key audit matter to verify whether the transactions are recorded at arm length basis, disclosure of such transactions in the standalone nancial statements and regulatory compliance thereon during the year ended 31 March 2023. Tested, on a sample basis, related party transactions with the underlying contracts and other supporting documents for appropriate authorization and approval for such transactions. (Refer note 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements) Read minutes of meeting of the Board and its relevant committee meetings and minutes of meetings of those charged with governance in connection with transactions with related parties affected during the year and Company assessment of related party transactions being in the ordinary course of business at arms length and accordance with the regulations. Assessed and tested the disclosures made in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS and the applicable regulations.

Information Other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report namely Directors Report, Annexures to Board Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report, Business Responsibility Statement, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identied above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Board report including Annexures to Board Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report, Business Responsibility Statement, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 (Revised) The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Managements Responsibilities for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash o ws of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for the safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to inuence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signicant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be inuenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identied misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signicant audit findings , including any signicant deciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most signicance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Anne xure A a statement on the matters specied in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as, it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash o ws dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specied under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2023 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualied as on 31 March 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Anne xure B. Our report expresses an unmodied opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid or provided to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provision of Section 197 of the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements (Refer Note No. 34 to the standalone financial statements);

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Profit ection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as mentioned in note 50 (a) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (Inter mediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identied in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneciar ies) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneciar ies;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as mentioned in note 50 (b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identied in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneciar ies) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneciar ies;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances , nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. In respect of dividend:

a) The nal dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed nal dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from 1 April 2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2023.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPOR T

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Repor t on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date of A. K. Capital Services Limited)

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company:

a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme for physical verication of its property, plant and equipment by which all the assets are veried every year. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verication is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, all the property, plant and equipment have been physically veried by the management during the year and no discrepancy were observed in such verication.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as of 31 March 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of the Companys inventories:

a) Considering the nature of business, the Company does not have inventory. In view of this, Clause 3 (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of v e crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. According to information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the quarterly returns or statements including revised, if any led by the Company during the year with such banks are in agreement with books of account.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any secured loans or secured or unsecured advances in the nature of loans, to companies, r ms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties except loans to an employee. The Company has made investments in debt securities of government and other companies during the year for which the requisite information is given below. Further, the Company has not made investments in or granted any secured or unsecured loans to r ms and limited liability partnerships during the year.

a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans to an employee and the details of the same is given as below:

Particulars Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loan given during the year - Employee - Balance outstanding as at 31 March 2023 - Employee 17.79

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made by the Company and the terms and conditions of the loans granted to an employee are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or any advances in the nature of loan during the year.

c) In respect of the aforesaid loan to an employee of the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated under the Sanction letter. The principal and interest are being repaid by the employee regularly as per the terms of the Sanction letter.

d) There was no amount overdue with respect to the aforesaid loan given to an employee of the Company and accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) During the year, no loan or advance has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties and accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) During the year, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made, guarantees, and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provision of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder apply. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act.

(vii)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, goods and service tax, income tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year for the period of more than six month from the date they became payable. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of duty of excise, sales tax and value added tax.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the appropriate authorities except the following dues of income tax:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period which the amount relates Forums where the Dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 124.59* Assessment Year 2018- 19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Mumbai

*Disputed demand of Rs. 159.54 Lakhs has been adjusted against the refund order issued for the assessment year 2022-23 of Rs. 2.95 Lakhs. Further, an amount of Rs. 32.00 Lakhs has been paid under profit est against the said demand.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) In respect of borrowings:

(a) During the year, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings in the payment of interest thereon to any lender and hence, reporting under Clause 3(ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender and hence, reporting under Clause 3(ix) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) During the year, the funds raised on short term basis by the Company have not been utilized for long-term purposes.

(e) During the year, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under Clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) During the year, the Company has not raised any loan on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence, reporting under Clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) In respect of issue of shares or debt instruments:

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) In respect of frauds and whistle blower complaints:

(a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been led in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) No whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In respect of internal audit system:

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) In respect of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934:

(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, the Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial r atios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and pa yment of financial liabilities , other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR):

(a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund specied in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) There are no amounts that required to be transfer to unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) account as at the end of the previous financial y ear and for this financial y ear also hence, provisions of Section 135 of the said Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading Repor t on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of A. K. Capital Services Limited (the Company) as of 31March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on, the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efcient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to further periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial repor ting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.