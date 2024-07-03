Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,300.95
Prev. Close₹1,327.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.23
Day's High₹1,334
Day's Low₹1,272.3
52 Week's High₹1,409.8
52 Week's Low₹741
Book Value₹755.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)844.8
P/E26.93
EPS49.29
Divi. Yield0.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.29
23.29
6.6
6.6
Preference Capital
65
65
0
0
Reserves
681.82
626.92
434.46
412.1
Net Worth
770.11
715.21
441.06
418.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.02
-9.37
-5.67
-2.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
518.54
406.46
322.07
287.64
312.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
518.54
406.46
322.07
287.64
312.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.51
0.34
0.82
1.51
1.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
ATUL KUMAR MITTAL
Executive Director
Aditi Mittal
Independent Director
Bindu Shah
Independent Director
Deepak Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shikha Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
A. K. Capital Services Limited was incorporated as A. K. Capital Services Private Limited on October 5, 1993 with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi & Haryana, New Delhi. The status of the Company was converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed to A.K.Capital Services Limited effective from December 21, 1994.A. K. Capital Services Limited is a Flagship Company of the A. K. Group, and is registered with SEBI as a Category I Merchant Banker and Investment Adviser. They are engaged in providing merchant banking services and also engaged in management consultancy, advisory services and financial restructuring of business. The Company provides various fee-based services, such as fund mobilization through issue of debt, equity, structured hybrid instruments and loan syndication for over 200 clients, including countrys central and state government undertakings, private and nationalized banks, financial institutions and private sector corporate. The company has well established Brand and efforts are on to strengthen further the strong brand that the group has built over a period of time. The subsidiaries of the company were A.K. Stockmart Pvt Ltd, A.K. Capital Corporation Pvt Ltd and A.K. Capital Finance Pvt Ltd. In a short span of time, AK Capital has emerged as one of Indias leading Merchant Bankers in the Indian Fixed Income Market through management of private placements as well as public issues.A.K. Group was founded by Mr. A. K. Mittal t
The A.K.Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1280 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A.K.Capital Services Ltd is ₹844.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of A.K.Capital Services Ltd is 26.93 and 1.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A.K.Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A.K.Capital Services Ltd is ₹741 and ₹1409.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
A.K.Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.79%, 3 Years at 45.60%, 1 Year at 69.35%, 6 Month at 20.01%, 3 Month at 22.92% and 1 Month at 2.61%.
