Summary

A. K. Capital Services Limited was incorporated as A. K. Capital Services Private Limited on October 5, 1993 with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi & Haryana, New Delhi. The status of the Company was converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed to A.K.Capital Services Limited effective from December 21, 1994.A. K. Capital Services Limited is a Flagship Company of the A. K. Group, and is registered with SEBI as a Category I Merchant Banker and Investment Adviser. They are engaged in providing merchant banking services and also engaged in management consultancy, advisory services and financial restructuring of business. The Company provides various fee-based services, such as fund mobilization through issue of debt, equity, structured hybrid instruments and loan syndication for over 200 clients, including countrys central and state government undertakings, private and nationalized banks, financial institutions and private sector corporate. The company has well established Brand and efforts are on to strengthen further the strong brand that the group has built over a period of time. The subsidiaries of the company were A.K. Stockmart Pvt Ltd, A.K. Capital Corporation Pvt Ltd and A.K. Capital Finance Pvt Ltd. In a short span of time, AK Capital has emerged as one of Indias leading Merchant Bankers in the Indian Fixed Income Market through management of private placements as well as public issues.A.K. Group was founded by Mr. A. K. Mittal t

