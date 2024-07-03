iifl-logo-icon 1
1,280
(-3.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:38:00 PM

  • Open1,300.95
  • Day's High1,334
  • 52 Wk High1,409.8
  • Prev. Close1,327.5
  • Day's Low1,272.3
  • 52 Wk Low 741
  • Turnover (lac)3.23
  • P/E26.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value755.05
  • EPS49.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)844.8
  • Div. Yield0.64
No Records Found

A.K.Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,300.95

Prev. Close

1,327.5

Turnover(Lac.)

3.23

Day's High

1,334

Day's Low

1,272.3

52 Week's High

1,409.8

52 Week's Low

741

Book Value

755.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

844.8

P/E

26.93

EPS

49.29

Divi. Yield

0.64

A.K.Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

A.K.Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

A.K.Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:49 PM

06 Jan, 2025|12:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.49%

Non-Promoter- 2.04%

Institutions: 2.04%

Non-Institutions: 26.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

A.K.Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.29

23.29

6.6

6.6

Preference Capital

65

65

0

0

Reserves

681.82

626.92

434.46

412.1

Net Worth

770.11

715.21

441.06

418.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.02

-9.37

-5.67

-2.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

518.54

406.46

322.07

287.64

312.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

518.54

406.46

322.07

287.64

312.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.51

0.34

0.82

1.51

1.81

View Annually Results

A.K.Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT A.K.Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ATUL KUMAR MITTAL

Executive Director

Aditi Mittal

Independent Director

Bindu Shah

Independent Director

Deepak Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shikha Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by A.K.Capital Services Ltd

Summary

A. K. Capital Services Limited was incorporated as A. K. Capital Services Private Limited on October 5, 1993 with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi & Haryana, New Delhi. The status of the Company was converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed to A.K.Capital Services Limited effective from December 21, 1994.A. K. Capital Services Limited is a Flagship Company of the A. K. Group, and is registered with SEBI as a Category I Merchant Banker and Investment Adviser. They are engaged in providing merchant banking services and also engaged in management consultancy, advisory services and financial restructuring of business. The Company provides various fee-based services, such as fund mobilization through issue of debt, equity, structured hybrid instruments and loan syndication for over 200 clients, including countrys central and state government undertakings, private and nationalized banks, financial institutions and private sector corporate. The company has well established Brand and efforts are on to strengthen further the strong brand that the group has built over a period of time. The subsidiaries of the company were A.K. Stockmart Pvt Ltd, A.K. Capital Corporation Pvt Ltd and A.K. Capital Finance Pvt Ltd. In a short span of time, AK Capital has emerged as one of Indias leading Merchant Bankers in the Indian Fixed Income Market through management of private placements as well as public issues.A.K. Group was founded by Mr. A. K. Mittal t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the A.K.Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The A.K.Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1280 today.

What is the Market Cap of A.K.Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A.K.Capital Services Ltd is ₹844.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of A.K.Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of A.K.Capital Services Ltd is 26.93 and 1.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of A.K.Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A.K.Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A.K.Capital Services Ltd is ₹741 and ₹1409.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of A.K.Capital Services Ltd?

A.K.Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.79%, 3 Years at 45.60%, 1 Year at 69.35%, 6 Month at 20.01%, 3 Month at 22.92% and 1 Month at 2.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of A.K.Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of A.K.Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.50 %
Institutions - 2.04 %
Public - 26.46 %

