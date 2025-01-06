iifl-logo-icon 1
A.K.Capital Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,262.05
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025

A.K.Capital Serv FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.02

-9.37

-5.67

-2.16

Other operating items

Operating

3.02

-9.37

-5.67

-2.16

Capital expenditure

-0.68

6.34

-13.36

0.92

Free cash flow

2.33

-3.02

-19.03

-1.24

Equity raised

802.7

751.01

713.28

677.41

Investing

92.15

-136.74

-154.71

226.72

Financing

75.52

-171.4

-172.73

200.61

Dividends paid

0

0

3.96

3.96

Net in cash

972.7

439.84

370.77

1,107.46

