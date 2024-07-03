A.K.Capital Services Ltd Summary

A. K. Capital Services Limited was incorporated as A. K. Capital Services Private Limited on October 5, 1993 with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi & Haryana, New Delhi. The status of the Company was converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed to A.K.Capital Services Limited effective from December 21, 1994.A. K. Capital Services Limited is a Flagship Company of the A. K. Group, and is registered with SEBI as a Category I Merchant Banker and Investment Adviser. They are engaged in providing merchant banking services and also engaged in management consultancy, advisory services and financial restructuring of business. The Company provides various fee-based services, such as fund mobilization through issue of debt, equity, structured hybrid instruments and loan syndication for over 200 clients, including countrys central and state government undertakings, private and nationalized banks, financial institutions and private sector corporate. The company has well established Brand and efforts are on to strengthen further the strong brand that the group has built over a period of time. The subsidiaries of the company were A.K. Stockmart Pvt Ltd, A.K. Capital Corporation Pvt Ltd and A.K. Capital Finance Pvt Ltd. In a short span of time, AK Capital has emerged as one of Indias leading Merchant Bankers in the Indian Fixed Income Market through management of private placements as well as public issues.A.K. Group was founded by Mr. A. K. Mittal to operate and develop the Indian debt capital markets which were in nascent stage. The Group has made an indelible mark in the arena of investment banking by introducing new and innovative debt financial products, evolving new investor and issuer segments and creating vibrant secondary markets for corporate bonds in the country.By foreseeing future market trends with accuracy and providing customised service solutions to its clients, the Group achieved a leading position in private placement as well as public issue of fixed income instruments. With more than 200 clients, the Group holds an eminent position in debt mobilisation and has served some of the most prestigious financial institutions, nationalised as well as private sector banks and private corporates in the country. The Groups thorough understanding of the subject, ability of putting ideas to work clubbed with sincerity and commitment has led to carving a leading position in a highly competitive debt market segment.Highly skilled and expert professionals, work relentlessly to provide remarkable services to Groups every single client. The Company is future-ready and bring forth opportunities by providing relevant services related to bonds, structured finance, project financing and investment banking. With decades of experience, the organization developed a strong track of understanding the clients investment needs. A.K. Groups consistency in efficiency makes it a choice for every client.During the year 2005-06, the company promoted a wholly owned subsidiary A.K. Stockmart Pvt Ltd on January 17, 2006 to take the membership of stock exchanges for stock broking business.The company was ranked amongst the Top 5 players in Private Placement of Fixed Income instruments in Indian market for 5 consecutive years from Financial Year (FY) 2002-03 to 2006-07. During the year 2006-07, the company purchased entire paid-up equity capital of A.K. Capital Corporation Pvt Ltd and thus A.K. Capital Corporation Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. A. K. Capital Corporation Pvt Ltd will carry on the business of Non-Banking Finance Company. In the year 2007, the company won the Prestigious International Financing Review (IFR), Asia Bond Deal of the Year 2006 Award in Hong Kong for successfully structuring & placing Rs 1,500 million perpetual bond issue for UCO Bank, one of the leading Public Sector Bank in India. During the year 2007-08, the company participated in debt issues aggregating to Rs 165,281 million. They were ranked one in India - Non Banks Category - All Debt and India - Non Banks Category - SFCs & SLUs. Also, they were ranked fourth in India - Non Banks category - Private Sector Companies.During the year 2008-09, Girdhar Vanijya Pvt Ltd (now known as A.K. Capital Finance Pvt Ltd) became subsidiary of the company with effect from September 4, 2008.During FY 2010-11, subsidiary, A. K. Wealth Management Private Limited (AKWM) was acquired and resultantly became subsidiary of the Company. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary at Singapore i.e. A.K.Capital (Singapore) Pte.Ltd.on July 29, 2013. A. K. Capital Finance Private Limited (AKCFPL), material subsidiary of the Company also incorporated its subsidiary Company in the name of Family Home Finance Private Limited in FY 2017-18.