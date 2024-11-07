Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

A.K.CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter and Half year Ended September 30 2024 and declaration of interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 and to fix Record Date for the purpose of Interim Dividend if declared at the Board Meeting. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, November 7, 2024 Commenced At 5.30 P.M. And Concluded At 7.15 P.M. Updated Outcome of Board meeting held on Thursday, November 7, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

A.K.CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Recommend to the shareholders to empower the Board of Directors or a Committee thereof for issuance of Commercial Paper of nominal value aggregating up to INR 150 Crores within the overall borrowing limits. 3. Recommend to the shareholders to empower the Board of Directors or a Committee thereof for issuance of Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of nominal value aggregating up to INR 100 Crores. 4. Fresh issuance of Secured/ Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures/Perpetual Debt Instruments/ Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible Debentures /bonds and or other Debt Securities up to INR 500 Crores in one or more tranches within the overall borrowing limits. 5. Directors Report Management Discussion and Analysis Report Corporate Governance Report for the FY 2023-24. 6. Draft notice of the 31st AGM of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

A.K.CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results/ financial statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report. 2. Recommendation of Final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 and fixation of record date and book closure if any. 3. Any other matter with the permission of chair. The Board has approved and recommended the final dividend of 80% i.e. INR 8/- per fully paid up equity share for the financial year ended 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Outcome of the Board meeting held on Friday, May 24, 2024 commenced at 6.00 p.m. and concluded at 8.30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024