|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|12
|120
|Interim
|Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, November 7, 2024 Commenced At 5.30 P.M. And Concluded At 7.15 P.M.
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|8
|80
|Final
|The Board has approved and recommended the final dividend of 80% i.e. INR 8/- per fully paid up equity share for the financial year ended 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|8
|80
|Interim
|Inter alia, declared and Interim Dividend of Rs.8/- per Equity Share for the financial year 2023-24
