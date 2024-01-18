iifl-logo-icon 1
A.K.Capital Services Ltd Dividend

1,290.1
(-0.19%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:46:00 PM

A.K.Capital Serv CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Nov 202419 Nov 202420 Nov 202412120Interim
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, November 7, 2024 Commenced At 5.30 P.M. And Concluded At 7.15 P.M.
Dividend24 May 202423 Aug 202423 Aug 2024880Final
The Board has approved and recommended the final dividend of 80% i.e. INR 8/- per fully paid up equity share for the financial year ended 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.
Dividend9 Feb 202422 Feb 202422 Feb 2024880Interim
Inter alia, declared and Interim Dividend of Rs.8/- per Equity Share for the financial year 2023-24

