To,

The Members of Aadi Industries Ltd

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Qualified

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Aadi Industries Limited (‘the Company), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations give to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The company has discontinued the recognition of interest while calculating the amortized cost of the borrowings, which is in violation of Effective Interest Method (EIM) and Effective Interest Rate (EIR) principles and concepts underpinning the Amortised Cost measurement.

At the year-end company has measure the financial liability i.e. borrowings at Rs 4,608 based on the statement of accounts received from the bank. However, the payable to bank is subject to confirmation and adjustment, if any, required upon such confirmation. Pending such confirmation, the effect thereof on interest and penal interest on the financial statement is not ascertainable.

Material uncertainty related to Going Concern

We draw attention to note 24 of the financial statements, which indicates that the Company has incurred a loss after tax of Rs. 9.18/- Lakhs and Rs. 17.69/- Lakhs for the year ended 31st March 2024 and 31st March 2023 respectively. There has been significant decline in the key financial ratios on account of the persistent loss in preceding previous years.

In the opinion of the Company, based on the reasons mention in note no 24 company expects to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and hence the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The said assumption of going concern is inter-alia dependent on the Companys ability to achieve improvements in liquidity and turnaround in its business operations. Though a material uncertainty exists on the Companys going concern assumption, Companys management is of the view that there are mitigating factors to such uncertainties including discussions with infusion of funds by promoters, orders on hand etc.

Our conclusion on the financial statement is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Refer basis of opinion and emphasis of matter paragraph for key audit matter during the year under consideration. Other than that there has been no Key Audit Matter identified given the fact of no or minimum business operations of the Company.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds

and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys a bility to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration if any to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying financial statements.

b. Except for the matters described in the basis of qualified opinion paragraph, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. Except for the matters described in the basis of qualified opinion paragraph, the financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. Except for the effects of the matter described in the basis of qualified opinion paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company does not have any pending litigations as on 31st March, 2024 which would impact its financial position other than that mentioned in the basis of opinion paragraph and disclosed in the financials;

2. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

4. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

- Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ult?mate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

- Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

5. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

- Directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

- Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

6. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (g) (4) and (g) (5) contain any material mis-statement.

7. Based on our examination, which included test checks and in accordance with the requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company has not used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording an audit trail (edit log) facility.

For RAK CHAMPS & CO LLP. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT Firm Registration No. 131094W RAMANATHA SHETTY M. No. 218600 UDIN: 24218600BKBWHA5787 Place: Mumbai Date: 29/05/2024

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that:

i. Property, Plant and Equipment:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible asset. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the

order is not applicable.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c. The company does not have any immovable property. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e. There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. Inventory:

a. There are no inventories in the year under consideration. Hence, there is nothing to report under this clause.

b. We are unable to provide an opinion on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order for the reasons stated in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph. However, during the year under consideration there has been no utilization of working capital borrowed funds and no quarterly statements has been filed with the banks.

iii. Loans, Guarantees, Security and Investment:

The company has not made investments in or granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, the provision of the clause 3(iii) and its sub-clauses of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iv. Loans, Guarantee and Advances to Director of Company:

The Company has not made investments in or granted any loans, guarantees or security to any entity or person. Accordingly, the provision of the clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

v. Public Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder.

vi. Maintenance of costing records:

As specified in Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the Company is not engaged in the business of production of goods or providing of services. Accordingly, the requirement of maintaining cost records in accordance with Section 148(1) of the Act read with the aforementioned Rules is not applicable to the Company for the period under review.

vii. Deposit of statutory liabilities:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Nature of Dues Amount (In Lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax 4.94/- A.Y. 2009-2010 CIT(A) - 22 Income Tax 237.09/- A.Y. 2010-2011 CIT(A) - 22 Income Tax 621.76/- A.Y. 2011-2012 CIT(A) - 22 Income Tax 225.39/- A.Y. 2012-2013 CIT(A) - 22 Income Tax 357.31/- A.Y. 2014-2015 CIT(A) - 22

viii. Previously unrecorded income:

The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. Default in repayment of borrowings:

a. For the reasons stated in the basis of qualified opinion we are unable to comment whether the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender.

b. On the basis of explanation and representation as provided by the management, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c. The Company has not taken any term loan except loan mentioned in basis of qualified opinion.

d. We report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. We report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. We report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. Funds raised and utilization:

a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. Fraud and whistle-blower complaints:

a. No material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. Nidhi Company:

The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. Related Party Transactions:

Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. Internal Audit:

a. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. Non-Cash Transactions:

The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. Registration under RBI act:

The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Cash Losses:

The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs 8.60/- Lakhs and Rs 16.67/- Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and 31st March, 2023 respectively.

xviii. Resignation of Statutory Auditors:

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions and for the reasons stated in note no 24 of the financial statements, we believe that that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company may not be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. Unspent CSR:

The company is not liable for spending amount under CSR under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. Qualified CARO in Subsidiary:

The company has no subsidiary companies. Accordingly, clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For RAK CHAMPS & CO LLP. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT Firm Registration No. 131094W RAMANATHA SHETTY M. No. 218600 UDIN: 24218600BKBWHA5787 Place: Mumbai Date: 29/05/2024

Annexure- B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of Aadi Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Director are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over

financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial Controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Infernal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting princip les. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys a ssets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management, override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.