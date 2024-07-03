iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aadi Industries Ltd Share Price

5.84
(-1.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:16:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.84
  • Day's High5.84
  • 52 Wk High8.9
  • Prev. Close5.9
  • Day's Low5.84
  • 52 Wk Low 4.81
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-6.76
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aadi Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

5.84

Prev. Close

5.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.84

Day's Low

5.84

52 Week's High

8.9

52 Week's Low

4.81

Book Value

-6.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aadi Industries Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Aadi Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aadi Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 74.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aadi Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.69

-16.6

-16.42

-16.07

Net Worth

-6.69

-6.6

-6.42

-6.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.02

0

0.64

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

-0.02

0

-0.64

0

As % of sales

93.63

0

99.19

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.01

-0.02

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.35

-0.1

1.23

-0.06

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

0

7.06

-3.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

239.13

-43.18

171.16

-54.63

EBIT growth

229.66

-108.63

-1,896.38

-53.39

Net profit growth

231.2

-108.69

-1,885.44

-53.39

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aadi Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aadi Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rushabh Shah

Independent Director

Sharanabasaweshwar Gangadharayya Hiremath

Independent Director

Saachi Madnani

Independent Director

Khushboo Agarwal

Independent Director

Neelabh Kaushik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hiral Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aadi Industries Ltd

Summary

Aadi Industries Limited was incorporated on April 21, 1994 with the name JRC Finvest Limited. In 1998, the name of the Company was changed to JRC Industries Limited and thereafter, the name got changed to Aadi Industries Limited on April 09, 2008.The Company is in the business of trading of plastic raw materials. A wide variety of plastics raw materials are produced to meet the material needs of different sectors of the economy. The Company deals in plastic raw material majorly categorized as commodity, engineering and specialty plastics. It has an expertise in dealing with Commodity Plastics. Commodity plastics are major products that account for bulk of the plastics and in turn for petrochemical industry. Commodity plastics comprise of Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Polystyrene. The manufacturing plant is located at Silvassa, India. Initially, the Companys principal activity was to provide financial services. They provided bill discounting, investments, trading in shares, lending and investment services in real estates.In 2007-08, Rushabh Shah took over the promoters shareholding and management of the Company from the erstwhile promoters. Also, they altered the objects of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. They diversified their business into trading of electrical goods.During the year 2008-09, the company commenced their operations in plastic products initially by sourcing their requirements from other manufactu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aadi Industries Ltd share price today?

The Aadi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aadi Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aadi Industries Ltd is ₹5.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aadi Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aadi Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aadi Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aadi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aadi Industries Ltd is ₹4.81 and ₹8.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aadi Industries Ltd?

Aadi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.51%, 3 Years at -23.62%, 1 Year at 9.26%, 6 Month at -10.61%, 3 Month at 2.79% and 1 Month at 6.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aadi Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aadi Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.86 %
Institutions - 0.22 %
Public - 74.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aadi Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.