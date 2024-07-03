SectorPlastic products
Open₹5.84
Prev. Close₹5.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.84
Day's Low₹5.84
52 Week's High₹8.9
52 Week's Low₹4.81
Book Value₹-6.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.69
-16.6
-16.42
-16.07
Net Worth
-6.69
-6.6
-6.42
-6.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.02
0
0.64
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
-0.02
0
-0.64
0
As % of sales
93.63
0
99.19
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.01
-0.02
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.1
1.23
-0.06
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
0
7.06
-3.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
239.13
-43.18
171.16
-54.63
EBIT growth
229.66
-108.63
-1,896.38
-53.39
Net profit growth
231.2
-108.69
-1,885.44
-53.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rushabh Shah
Independent Director
Sharanabasaweshwar Gangadharayya Hiremath
Independent Director
Saachi Madnani
Independent Director
Khushboo Agarwal
Independent Director
Neelabh Kaushik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hiral Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aadi Industries Ltd
Summary
Aadi Industries Limited was incorporated on April 21, 1994 with the name JRC Finvest Limited. In 1998, the name of the Company was changed to JRC Industries Limited and thereafter, the name got changed to Aadi Industries Limited on April 09, 2008.The Company is in the business of trading of plastic raw materials. A wide variety of plastics raw materials are produced to meet the material needs of different sectors of the economy. The Company deals in plastic raw material majorly categorized as commodity, engineering and specialty plastics. It has an expertise in dealing with Commodity Plastics. Commodity plastics are major products that account for bulk of the plastics and in turn for petrochemical industry. Commodity plastics comprise of Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Polystyrene. The manufacturing plant is located at Silvassa, India. Initially, the Companys principal activity was to provide financial services. They provided bill discounting, investments, trading in shares, lending and investment services in real estates.In 2007-08, Rushabh Shah took over the promoters shareholding and management of the Company from the erstwhile promoters. Also, they altered the objects of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. They diversified their business into trading of electrical goods.During the year 2008-09, the company commenced their operations in plastic products initially by sourcing their requirements from other manufactu
The Aadi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aadi Industries Ltd is ₹5.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aadi Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aadi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aadi Industries Ltd is ₹4.81 and ₹8.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aadi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.51%, 3 Years at -23.62%, 1 Year at 9.26%, 6 Month at -10.61%, 3 Month at 2.79% and 1 Month at 6.31%.
