Aadi Industries Ltd Summary

Aadi Industries Limited was incorporated on April 21, 1994 with the name JRC Finvest Limited. In 1998, the name of the Company was changed to JRC Industries Limited and thereafter, the name got changed to Aadi Industries Limited on April 09, 2008.The Company is in the business of trading of plastic raw materials. A wide variety of plastics raw materials are produced to meet the material needs of different sectors of the economy. The Company deals in plastic raw material majorly categorized as commodity, engineering and specialty plastics. It has an expertise in dealing with Commodity Plastics. Commodity plastics are major products that account for bulk of the plastics and in turn for petrochemical industry. Commodity plastics comprise of Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Polystyrene. The manufacturing plant is located at Silvassa, India. Initially, the Companys principal activity was to provide financial services. They provided bill discounting, investments, trading in shares, lending and investment services in real estates.In 2007-08, Rushabh Shah took over the promoters shareholding and management of the Company from the erstwhile promoters. Also, they altered the objects of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. They diversified their business into trading of electrical goods.During the year 2008-09, the company commenced their operations in plastic products initially by sourcing their requirements from other manufacturers. In March 2009, the company took the trial run for manufacturing plastic bags and tarpaulins at Silvassa.During the year 2009-10, the companys project of manufacturing 4800 MT of Shopping/ Plastic Bags and 7200 MT of Tarpaulins/ Wagon Cover at Silvassa was completed and commenced commercial operations.