Aadi Industries Ltd Board Meeting

6
(2.56%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Aadi Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
AADI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial result for the quarter & half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 1:00 pm and concluded at 03:30 pm (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
AADI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 10.00 a.m. to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as on June 30 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024 which commenced at 10:00 a.m. and concluded at 1:30 p.m. have inter alia, approved the following item: 1. The standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as on June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
AADI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approve and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended as on March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today. i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2024 has inter alia approved the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aadi Industries Limited held today i.e. Monday, April 15, 2024 at 06:00 p.m. and concluded at 06.35 p.m. have inter alia, approved the following item: 1. Appointment of Ms. Hiral Doshi, Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as the Company Secretary (Key Managerial Personnel) and Compliance officer of the Company effective from April 15, 2024, pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (Annexure I) Appointment of Ms. Hiral Doshi as the Company Secretary (KMP) and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. April 15, 2024 in the Board meeting held today i.e. April 15, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
AADI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as on December 31 2023. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, February 13, 2024 which commenced at 1:00 p.m. and concluded at 3:45 p.m. have inter alia, approved the following items: 1. The standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as on December 31, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report thereon; Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 13, 2024, which commenced at 1:00 p.m. and concluded at 3:45 p.m. have inter alia, approved the standalone unaudited financial result for the quarter ended as on December 31, 2023, along with the Limited Review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

