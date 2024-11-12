Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

AADI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial result for the quarter & half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 1:00 pm and concluded at 03:30 pm (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

AADI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 10.00 a.m. to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as on June 30 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024 which commenced at 10:00 a.m. and concluded at 1:30 p.m. have inter alia, approved the following item: 1. The standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as on June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

AADI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approve and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended as on March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today. i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2024 has inter alia approved the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aadi Industries Limited held today i.e. Monday, April 15, 2024 at 06:00 p.m. and concluded at 06.35 p.m. have inter alia, approved the following item: 1. Appointment of Ms. Hiral Doshi, Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as the Company Secretary (Key Managerial Personnel) and Compliance officer of the Company effective from April 15, 2024, pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (Annexure I) Appointment of Ms. Hiral Doshi as the Company Secretary (KMP) and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. April 15, 2024 in the Board meeting held today i.e. April 15, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024