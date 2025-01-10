Aadi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.69
-16.6
-16.42
-16.07
Net Worth
-6.69
-6.6
-6.42
-6.07
Minority Interest
Debt
6.83
6.95
6.9
6.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.13
0.34
0.47
0.45
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.04
0.21
0.32
0.28
Inventories
0
0
0
0.02
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.24
0.26
0.24
Debtor Days
3,557.63
0
Other Current Assets
0.08
0.07
0.13
0.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.08
-0.07
-0.08
Creditor Days
957.82
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
0
0
Cash
0.09
0.12
0.15
0.16
Total Assets
0.14
0.35
0.49
0.47
