Aadi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

5.6
(-1.23%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aadi Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.69

-16.6

-16.42

-16.07

Net Worth

-6.69

-6.6

-6.42

-6.07

Minority Interest

Debt

6.83

6.95

6.9

6.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.13

0.34

0.47

0.45

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.04

0.21

0.32

0.28

Inventories

0

0

0

0.02

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.24

0.26

0.24

Debtor Days

3,557.63

0

Other Current Assets

0.08

0.07

0.13

0.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.08

-0.07

-0.08

Creditor Days

957.82

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.02

0

0

Cash

0.09

0.12

0.15

0.16

Total Assets

0.14

0.35

0.49

0.47

