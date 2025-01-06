Aadi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.1
1.23
-0.06
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
0
7.06
-3.37
Other operating items
Operating
-0.34
-0.11
8.28
-3.44
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.02
-0.02
0
Free cash flow
-0.33
-0.09
8.26
-3.44
Equity raised
-32.13
-31.92
-34.14
-33.78
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12.73
12.25
6.07
-3.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-19.74
-19.76
-19.81
-40.53
