|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.02
0
0.64
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
-0.02
0
-0.64
0
As % of sales
93.63
0
99.19
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.01
-0.02
0
As % of sales
310.4
0
4.04
0
Other costs
-0.25
-0.08
-0.15
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
967.1
0
23.92
0
Operating profit
-0.33
-0.09
-0.17
-0.06
OPM
-1,271.14
0
-27.16
0
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
1.41
0
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.1
1.23
-0.06
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.46
0
-0.6
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.35
-0.1
1.22
-0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.35
-0.1
1.22
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
231.2
-108.69
-1,885.44
-53.39
NPM
-1,326.81
0
189.8
0
