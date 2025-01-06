iifl-logo-icon 1
Aadi Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.88
(-0.34%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.02

0

0.64

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

-0.02

0

-0.64

0

As % of sales

93.63

0

99.19

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.01

-0.02

0

As % of sales

310.4

0

4.04

0

Other costs

-0.25

-0.08

-0.15

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

967.1

0

23.92

0

Operating profit

-0.33

-0.09

-0.17

-0.06

OPM

-1,271.14

0

-27.16

0

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

1.41

0

Profit before tax

-0.35

-0.1

1.23

-0.06

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.46

0

-0.6

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.35

-0.1

1.22

-0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.35

-0.1

1.22

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

231.2

-108.69

-1,885.44

-53.39

NPM

-1,326.81

0

189.8

0

