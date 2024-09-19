This is to inform you that the 30th AGM of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 12:00 Noon at the Registered office of the Company. The Register of Members & Share Transfer Book of the Company will be closed from Monday, September 23, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the said AGM. The Record date (Cut-off date) is Monday, September 23, 2024. This is to inform you that, the Company is hereby withdrawing the book closure dates i.e. Monday, September 23, 2024, to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive), due to its non-mandatory requirement under SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. Therefore, we are refiling the revised intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024)