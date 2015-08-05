To the Members of AAGAM CAPITAL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of AAGAM CAPITAL LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and statement of profit and loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no Key audit matters to communicate in this report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economicdecisionsof users taken on the basisof these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout theaudit. We also:

- Identify and assess therisksof material misstatement ofthe financial statements, whetherdue to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the overrideof internal control.

-Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3){i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimatesand related disclosures made by management.

-Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If weconclude that a material uncertainty exists, weare required to draw attention in ourauditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order "), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and accordina to the exolanations aiven to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. During the year, the Company has not declared any dividend.

vi. Based on our examination in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which included test checks, the Company has not used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the

Further, during the course of our audit we were unable to check any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with since there was no Audit Trail maintained. Our examination of the audit trail was in the context of an audit of financial statements carried out in accordance with the Standard of Auditing and only to the extent required by Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

We have not carried out any audit or examination of the audit trail beyond the matters required by the aforesaid Rule 11(g) nor have we carried out any standalone audit or examination of the audit trail."

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of ur report to the Members of AAGAM CAPITAL LIMITED of even date)

(i) a) (A) In our opinion the Company has maintained proper records showing full articulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and hence reporting under Clause 3(i)(a) of the Order is not Applicable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, the Management has physically verified the Property, Plant and Equipment during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The Company does not own any Immovable property. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the books of account of the Company examined by us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceeding has been initiated or pending against Company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and its business does not require maintenance of Inventory. Accordingly, the provisions of the Clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) During the year no working capital limits had been sanctioned to the Company in excess of 5 crore rupees, in aggregate, from Bank and Financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of the Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iii) The principal business of the Company is to give loans, hence the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees given, where applicable. The Company has not provided any security for which the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year which attract the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Being a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed there under regarding acceptance of deposits are not applicable. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the Company.

(vii) a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise duty, Value Added Tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise duty, Value Added Tax, cess and any other material statutory dues in arrears, as at March 31st, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except the following:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (in Rs) Period to which demand relates Date of Payment Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest on Payment Default u/s 220(2) 2,277/- Various Periods Unpaid till date Income Tax Act, 1961 Late Filing Fee u/s 234E 1,600/- A.Y. 2021-22 Unpaid till date Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest on Payments default u/s 201 7,364/- Various Periods Unpaid till date Income Tax Act, 1961 Short Payment 590/- A.Y.2024-25 Unpaid till date

b) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value added

Tax which have not been deposited as at 31 st March, 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Name of the Statue Nature of dues Amount (Rs.) which amount Period to Dispute relates Forum where is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 5,40,00,882/- A.Y.2012-13 CIT (A)

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no instances of any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not aken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks and government or has not issued any debentures. Hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) During the year no Term Loans were taken. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds were raised. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not aised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt nstruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

(xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) Since, there is no material fraud by Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, hence, no reporting under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints, hence, the provisions of the clause 3 (xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Consequently, provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an appropriate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors of the Company were considered by the statutory auditor.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is required

to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the said registration has been obtained.

b) The Company has conducted Non-Banking Financial activities with a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

c) The Company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly provisions of clause 3(xvi)? of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

d) Since the Company is not Core Investment Company (Cl C), the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 7,69,000/- during the year. In the immediately preceding financial year cash losses were of Rs. 18,32,187/-

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year; hence provisions ofclause3(xviii)ofthe Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one yearfrom the balance sheet date.

(xx) Since the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility under section 135 of the companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company, there is no reporting requirement under clause 3(xx) of the order.

(xxi) The Company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements, Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE"B"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Aagam Capital Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AAGAM CAPITAL LIMITED ( "the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility forlnternal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required underthe Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls overfinancial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on thefinancial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.