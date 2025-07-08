iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Aagam Capital Ltd Share Price Live

46.5
(-0.85%)
Aug 5, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.55
  • Day's High46.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close46.9
  • Day's Low40.55
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.9
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aagam Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

40.55

Prev. Close

46.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.24

Day's High

46.5

Day's Low

40.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aagam Capital Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aagam Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aagam Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:35 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aagam Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.42

-3.31

-3.17

-2.98

Net Worth

1.58

1.69

1.83

2.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.32

0.12

0.06

-14.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aagam Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aagam Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Anil M Kothari

Non Executive Director

Naresh Manakchand Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suryankant Maruti Kadakane

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajendra Redekar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Preeti Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kavita Jain

Registered Office

Premises No 2 1st Floor,

Rahimtoola House Fort,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: -

Website: http://www.aagamcapital.com

Email: aagamcltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Subhkam Capital Limited was incorporated in 1991.The company engages in dealing shares and securities in India. It also involves in financing and investment activities. The company was formerly known ...
Read More

Reports by Aagam Capital Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aagam Capital Ltd share price today?

The Aagam Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aagam Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aagam Capital Ltd is ₹23.25 Cr. as of 05 Aug ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aagam Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aagam Capital Ltd is 0 and 16.03 as of 05 Aug ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aagam Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aagam Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aagam Capital Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 05 Aug ‘15

What is the CAGR of Aagam Capital Ltd?

Aagam Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -45.28%, 3 Years at -24.95%, 1 Year at -72.78%, 6 Month at -22.50%, 3 Month at 8.14% and 1 Month at 14.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aagam Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aagam Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aagam Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.