SectorFinance
Open₹40.55
Prev. Close₹46.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.24
Day's High₹46.5
Day's Low₹40.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.42
-3.31
-3.17
-2.98
Net Worth
1.58
1.69
1.83
2.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.32
0.12
0.06
-14.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Anil M Kothari
Non Executive Director
Naresh Manakchand Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suryankant Maruti Kadakane
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajendra Redekar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Preeti Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kavita Jain
Premises No 2 1st Floor,
Rahimtoola House Fort,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.aagamcapital.com
Email: aagamcltd@gmail.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Subhkam Capital Limited was incorporated in 1991.The company engages in dealing shares and securities in India. It also involves in financing and investment activities. The company was formerly known ...
Reports by Aagam Capital Ltd
