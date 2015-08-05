Aagam Capital Ltd Management Discussions

Your Directors are pleased to present the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 as stipulated under Regulation 34 (2) (e) read with Schedule VB of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The management of the Company is presenting herein the overview, opportunities and threats, initiatives by the Company and overall strategy of the Company and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on managements own assessment and it may vary due to future economic and otherfuture developments in the country.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

The Company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services and Investment activities where the outlook of the business seems to be encouraging over and above.

OVERALL REVIEW:

As a Financial and Investment Company, your company is engaged in providing finance and to make investment in any form whatsoever including investment in shares, stocks, bonds or other securities and to carry on the business of financing, industrial or other enterprises and to act as financial advisors in companies, corporations, enterprises, business organizations or any other association of persons. The Company is exposed to all risks & threat which financial market faces. In financial services business, effective risk management has become very crucial. Your Company is exposed to credit risk and many other risks. All these risks are continuously analyzed and reviewed at various levels of management through an effective information system.

Company faced a loss of Rs. 10.71 lakhs for the period ended 31 st March, 2024 as against loss of Rs. 13.74 lakhs during previous year. The total income of the company decreased from Rs. 4.59 lakhs to Rs.3.83 lakhs. The EPS of the company for the year under review is Rs. (0.21). Your directors expect and will make more efforts to improve the performance of the company during the current year as compared to previous year.

OPPORTUNITIES ANDTHREATS:

OPPORTUNITIES:

Market Potential-There is lot of scope for improvement, alteration or changing or creating new investments. Scope for diversification into other products is very high.

• Exposure to export and domestic markets.

• Exporter-friendly government policies.

• Growing international and domestic markets.

• Growing Demand.

THREATS:

• Increase in competition.

• Customer & Geographical concentration.

OUTLOOK:

Aagam Capital Limited remains confident of the long term growth prospects & opportunities ahead of it in its business and chosen customer segments.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an adequate Internal Control System commensurate with its size and operations. Management has overall responsibility for the Companys Internal Control System to safeguard the assets and to ensure reliability of financial records.

Audit Committee reviews all financial statements and ensures adequacy of internal control systems.

DISCUSSIONS ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Company faced a loss of Rs. 10.71 lakhs for the period ended 31 st March, 2024 as against loss of Rs. 13.74 lakhs during previous year. The total income of the company decreased from Rs. 4.59 lakhs to Rs.3.83 lakhs. The EPS of the company for the year under review is Rs. (0.21). Your directors expect and will make more efforts to improve the performance of the company during the current year as compared to previous year.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATION FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

The employees are satisfied and having good relationship with the Management.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied.