Aagam Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.42
-3.31
-3.17
-2.98
Net Worth
1.58
1.69
1.83
2.02
Minority Interest
Debt
0.14
0.17
0.04
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.72
1.86
1.87
2.07
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.54
1.54
1.54
1.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0.03
0.03
Networking Capital
-0.07
-0.13
-0.08
-0.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.17
0.13
0.13
0.16
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.24
-0.26
-0.21
-0.22
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
1.49
1.46
1.5
1.52
