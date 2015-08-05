iifl-logo
Aagam Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

46.5
(-0.85%)
Aug 5, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.42

-3.31

-3.17

-2.98

Net Worth

1.58

1.69

1.83

2.02

Minority Interest

Debt

0.14

0.17

0.04

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.72

1.86

1.87

2.07

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.54

1.54

1.54

1.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.03

0.03

0.03

Networking Capital

-0.07

-0.13

-0.08

-0.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.17

0.13

0.13

0.16

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.24

-0.26

-0.21

-0.22

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

1.49

1.46

1.5

1.52

