|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2025
|21 May 2025
|Aagam Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 29th May 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 29th May, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2025
|17 Jan 2025
|AAGAM CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 24th January 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 24th January, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|AAGAM CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 11th November 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 11th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|AAGAM CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th August 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 12th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
