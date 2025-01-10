TO THE MEMBERS OF ANANDALAKSHMI SPINNING MILLS LIMITED, HYDERABAD.

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of ANANDALAKSHMI SPINNING MILLS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, , the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, as amended, (AS), of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

i. The Company has not provided for the Expected Credit Loss on Trade Receivables as at March 31,2024 amounting 1,279,280/-

ii. The Company has not provided for the interest Payable on non-remittance of Tax Deducted at Source aggregating to 1,499,210/-

Consequent to the above the profit for the year is overstated by 2,778,490/- , current assets are overstated by 1,279,280/- and current liabilities are under stated by 1,409,210/-

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

> Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

> Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

> Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

> Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

> Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government

of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure A a

statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) Except for the effects of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, Except for the effects of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion and for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)Rules, 2014., proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, Except for the effects of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B."

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its Managing Director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 25 to the financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material

either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, the same is not enabled during the year.

Annexure to the Auditors Report:

The Annexure referred to in Para 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date, to the members of ANANDALAKSHMI SPINNING MILLS LIMITED, HYDERABAD, for the year ended 31st March 2024.

1. a. A. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and

situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b. As explained to us, the management has physically verified the fixed assets during the year and there is a regular programme of physical verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of the assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than Properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d. The company did not revalue its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3 (i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on our verification of records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988. (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. a. The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of

verification is reasonable and the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification between the physical stocks and books of account were not material.

b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3 (ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

3. During the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 with respect to the interest-free loans sanctioned. However, the Company has not complied with the provisions of section 186, as the loans are Interest free.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits and also there were no amounts which are deemed to be the deposits. Hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made thereunder, do not apply to this Company.

6. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and are of the opinion that prime facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or Complete.

7. a. According to the records, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including

Goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and all other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and there were no arrears of statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except the following;

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount in lakhs Period to which the amount relates Due date Date of payment Telangana Tax on Professions, Trades, callings and Employments Act, 1987. Profession Tax 0.79 2016-2024 Various Dates Not yet paid The Income Tax Act ,1961. Tax Deducted at Source 13.81 2016-2022 Various Dates Not yet paid

b. According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, there were no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount in lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending AP GST Act,1957 Sales Tax 3.25 2001-02 Honble High Court Hyderabad The Telangana General Sales Tax ,1957 Sales Tax 10.05 2014-2015 Honble High Court Hyderabad

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, there were no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order are not applicable.

9. a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest

thereon to any lender.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

c. The Company has applied the term loans taken during the year for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of associates.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture, or associate Companies. Therefore, the Provisions of Paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable

10. a. The Company did not raise any money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt

instruments) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b. The Company has not made any Preferential allotment or Private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

11. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that during the year, the management of

the Company has not come across any fraud and consequently paragraph 3(xi)(a) is not applicable.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report;

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, during the year, the Company has not received any Whistle-blower complaints. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3 (xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. a. In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of

its business;

b. We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

16. a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable

b. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

c. The Group has no Core Investment Company (CIC). Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

17. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There is no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The Provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act ,2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable.

21. As the Company is not required to present the consolidated financial statements, paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of ANANDALAKSHMI SPINNING MILLS LIMITED, HYDERABAD ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following weaknesses have been identified as at March 31,2024:

The Company did not obtain comparative quotes for the prices paid/received relating to the transactions with related parties so as to ensure that those transactions were entered into at arms length prices.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial Controls with reference to financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the Controls criteria, the company has maintained adequate internal financial Controls with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were operating effectively as of March 31,2024, based on "the internal Controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal Controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the company, and these material weaknesses do not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company.