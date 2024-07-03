iifl-logo-icon 1
Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

21.07
(-2.00%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.07
  • Day's High21.07
  • 52 Wk High32.46
  • Prev. Close21.5
  • Day's Low21.07
  • 52 Wk Low 11.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E2.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-53.09
  • EPS8.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

21.07

Prev. Close

21.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

21.07

Day's Low

21.07

52 Week's High

32.46

52 Week's Low

11.4

Book Value

-53.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.37

P/E

2.4

EPS

8.79

Divi. Yield

0

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.67%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 41.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-21.94

-26.02

-31.03

-32.35

Net Worth

-18.44

-22.52

-27.53

-28.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

6.84

0.26

37.95

85.07

yoy growth (%)

2,442.85

-99.29

-55.39

-13.62

Raw materials

-4.49

-0.38

-30.55

-57.01

As % of sales

65.66

141.81

80.5

67.02

Employee costs

-0.74

-1.41

-5.38

-8.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-5.7

-5.17

-16.41

-8.75

Depreciation

-0.78

-1.3

-1.37

-1.45

Tax paid

-1.17

0

0

0

Working capital

0.79

-3.63

-11.25

-5.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2,442.85

-99.29

-55.39

-13.62

Op profit growth

6.61

-63.19

484.12

-135.15

EBIT growth

-15.68

-56.78

264.61

-164.77

Net profit growth

2.86

-73.4

82.99

-5,829.96

No Record Found

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

D K Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

MANISH GUPTA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sushma Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Uttam Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Limited was incorporated on March 21, 2013. Due to financial crisis faced by the Company, the production, supply and sales suffered and the Company decided to discontinue its manufacturing activity at its units at Bhongir, Nalgonda District, in Telangana due to the financial crisis faced by the Company. The Company is in the business of trading of specialized textile products such as Cotton Linters at its factory at Bhongir, Yadadri, Telangana and is in the business of Real Estate, Land Plotting and selling as well. In terms of textile units, Indian Textile & Garment industry is one of the largest in the world. Most of the processing units in India are independent units, with some have been integrated with spinning, weaving or knitting units.A part of the Suryavanshi Group established in the 1960s, their legacy is built upon decades of unparalleled commitment to quality and innovation. With deep-rooted expertise originating from spinning mills and advancing to real estate, the journey has been marked by tested milestones. In 1980s, the Suryavanshi Group etched its name in history by erecting the iconic Surya Towers, a testament to the pioneering spirit, in the heart of Secunderabad, becoming the tallest edifice in the city at the time.Newleaf Suryavanshi is a well-connected destination and an absolute address of pride, in proximity to every plausible convenience. It offers vibrant residential plots with integrated facilities and infrastructures.
Company FAQs

What is the Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹7.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd is 2.4 and -0.40 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹11.4 and ₹32.46 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd?

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.63%, 3 Years at 35.23%, 1 Year at 57.36%, 6 Month at 47.34%, 3 Month at 29.74% and 1 Month at 21.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.67 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 41.32 %

