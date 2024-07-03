Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹21.07
Prev. Close₹21.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹21.07
Day's Low₹21.07
52 Week's High₹32.46
52 Week's Low₹11.4
Book Value₹-53.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.37
P/E2.4
EPS8.79
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.94
-26.02
-31.03
-32.35
Net Worth
-18.44
-22.52
-27.53
-28.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
6.84
0.26
37.95
85.07
yoy growth (%)
2,442.85
-99.29
-55.39
-13.62
Raw materials
-4.49
-0.38
-30.55
-57.01
As % of sales
65.66
141.81
80.5
67.02
Employee costs
-0.74
-1.41
-5.38
-8.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-5.7
-5.17
-16.41
-8.75
Depreciation
-0.78
-1.3
-1.37
-1.45
Tax paid
-1.17
0
0
0
Working capital
0.79
-3.63
-11.25
-5.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2,442.85
-99.29
-55.39
-13.62
Op profit growth
6.61
-63.19
484.12
-135.15
EBIT growth
-15.68
-56.78
264.61
-164.77
Net profit growth
2.86
-73.4
82.99
-5,829.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
D K Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
MANISH GUPTA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sushma Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Uttam Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd
Summary
Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Limited was incorporated on March 21, 2013. Due to financial crisis faced by the Company, the production, supply and sales suffered and the Company decided to discontinue its manufacturing activity at its units at Bhongir, Nalgonda District, in Telangana due to the financial crisis faced by the Company. The Company is in the business of trading of specialized textile products such as Cotton Linters at its factory at Bhongir, Yadadri, Telangana and is in the business of Real Estate, Land Plotting and selling as well. In terms of textile units, Indian Textile & Garment industry is one of the largest in the world. Most of the processing units in India are independent units, with some have been integrated with spinning, weaving or knitting units.A part of the Suryavanshi Group established in the 1960s, their legacy is built upon decades of unparalleled commitment to quality and innovation. With deep-rooted expertise originating from spinning mills and advancing to real estate, the journey has been marked by tested milestones. In 1980s, the Suryavanshi Group etched its name in history by erecting the iconic Surya Towers, a testament to the pioneering spirit, in the heart of Secunderabad, becoming the tallest edifice in the city at the time.Newleaf Suryavanshi is a well-connected destination and an absolute address of pride, in proximity to every plausible convenience. It offers vibrant residential plots with integrated facilities and infrastructures.
