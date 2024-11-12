Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 A and take note of the Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024. Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 and take note of the Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Annpouncement Dated on: 12/11/2024) The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 14th November 2024 has, inter-alia, considered, took note and approved the following: 1. Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone) for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Limited Review Report received on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th june 2024. we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 12th August, 2024 have inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30110 June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Approved the appointment of MIs. HSP & Associates LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretadal auditors of the company for the financial Year 2024-25 3. The Board of directors took note of resignation of Mr. Manish Gupta from the post of Non Executive Independent Director w.ef 12th August 2024. 4. Approved the appointment of Mr. Adarsh Gupta as Additional Non Executive Independent Director of the Company w.eJ 12th August 2024 on the basis of recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. , 5. Reconstitutions of various committees of the company w.e.f 12th August 2024. 6. Approved the Directors Report for the FY ended 31st March, 2024 along with all the annexures. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 22/05/2024 has been revised to 25/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/05/2024 has been revised to 25/05/2024 for the approval of audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 25/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 for the approval of audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) With reference to the subject we like to inform you that we forgot to attach the declaration along with financial results, so now we are enclosing Declaration of unmodified opinion on Auditors .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

