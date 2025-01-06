Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
6.84
0.26
37.95
85.07
yoy growth (%)
2,442.85
-99.29
-55.39
-13.62
Raw materials
-4.49
-0.38
-30.55
-57.01
As % of sales
65.66
141.81
80.5
67.02
Employee costs
-0.74
-1.41
-5.38
-8.63
As % of sales
10.87
526.29
14.19
10.14
Other costs
-5.36
-1.99
-11.58
-21.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
78.31
740.06
30.52
24.75
Operating profit
-3.75
-3.52
-9.57
-1.63
OPM
-54.84
-1,308.16
-25.21
-1.92
Depreciation
-0.78
-1.3
-1.37
-1.45
Interest expense
-1.93
-0.7
-6.06
-5.91
Other income
0.77
0.35
0.6
0.25
Profit before tax
-5.7
-5.17
-16.41
-8.75
Taxes
-1.17
0
0
0
Tax rate
20.57
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.87
-5.17
-16.41
-8.75
Exceptional items
2.38
0.81
0
-0.21
Net profit
-4.48
-4.36
-16.41
-8.96
yoy growth (%)
2.86
-73.4
82.99
-5,829.96
NPM
-65.54
-1,620.38
-43.24
-10.54
