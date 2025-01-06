iifl-logo-icon 1
Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.9
(-0.81%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

6.84

0.26

37.95

85.07

yoy growth (%)

2,442.85

-99.29

-55.39

-13.62

Raw materials

-4.49

-0.38

-30.55

-57.01

As % of sales

65.66

141.81

80.5

67.02

Employee costs

-0.74

-1.41

-5.38

-8.63

As % of sales

10.87

526.29

14.19

10.14

Other costs

-5.36

-1.99

-11.58

-21.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

78.31

740.06

30.52

24.75

Operating profit

-3.75

-3.52

-9.57

-1.63

OPM

-54.84

-1,308.16

-25.21

-1.92

Depreciation

-0.78

-1.3

-1.37

-1.45

Interest expense

-1.93

-0.7

-6.06

-5.91

Other income

0.77

0.35

0.6

0.25

Profit before tax

-5.7

-5.17

-16.41

-8.75

Taxes

-1.17

0

0

0

Tax rate

20.57

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.87

-5.17

-16.41

-8.75

Exceptional items

2.38

0.81

0

-0.21

Net profit

-4.48

-4.36

-16.41

-8.96

yoy growth (%)

2.86

-73.4

82.99

-5,829.96

NPM

-65.54

-1,620.38

-43.24

-10.54

