Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-5.7
-5.17
-16.41
-8.75
Depreciation
-0.78
-1.3
-1.37
-1.45
Tax paid
-1.17
0
0
0
Working capital
0.79
-3.63
-11.25
-5.95
Other operating items
Operating
-6.87
-10.1
-29.03
-16.15
Capital expenditure
-43.06
-2.57
-5.77
0.72
Free cash flow
-49.93
-12.67
-34.8
-15.42
Equity raised
-53.29
-42.22
-10.04
7.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.47
12.16
8.24
4.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-95.75
-42.74
-36.61
-3.73
