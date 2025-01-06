iifl-logo-icon 1
Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-5.7

-5.17

-16.41

-8.75

Depreciation

-0.78

-1.3

-1.37

-1.45

Tax paid

-1.17

0

0

0

Working capital

0.79

-3.63

-11.25

-5.95

Other operating items

Operating

-6.87

-10.1

-29.03

-16.15

Capital expenditure

-43.06

-2.57

-5.77

0.72

Free cash flow

-49.93

-12.67

-34.8

-15.42

Equity raised

-53.29

-42.22

-10.04

7.33

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.47

12.16

8.24

4.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-95.75

-42.74

-36.61

-3.73

