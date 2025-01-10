iifl-logo-icon 1
Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

20.09
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-21.94

-26.02

-31.03

-32.35

Net Worth

-18.44

-22.52

-27.53

-28.85

Minority Interest

Debt

20.02

23.41

27.63

31.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.58

0.89

0.1

2.71

Fixed Assets

1.8

2.32

6.12

6.94

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.27

-1.48

-6.06

-4.4

Inventories

1.18

0.36

0.27

0.27

Inventory Days

14.39

Sundry Debtors

2.58

0.78

1.94

2.89

Debtor Days

154.03

Other Current Assets

7.74

6.38

4.17

7.56

Sundry Creditors

-2.87

-3.95

-4.24

-3.97

Creditor Days

211.6

Other Current Liabilities

-8.9

-5.05

-8.2

-11.15

Cash

0.06

0.05

0.03

0.16

Total Assets

1.59

0.89

0.09

2.7

