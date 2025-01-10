Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.94
-26.02
-31.03
-32.35
Net Worth
-18.44
-22.52
-27.53
-28.85
Minority Interest
Debt
20.02
23.41
27.63
31.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.58
0.89
0.1
2.71
Fixed Assets
1.8
2.32
6.12
6.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.27
-1.48
-6.06
-4.4
Inventories
1.18
0.36
0.27
0.27
Inventory Days
14.39
Sundry Debtors
2.58
0.78
1.94
2.89
Debtor Days
154.03
Other Current Assets
7.74
6.38
4.17
7.56
Sundry Creditors
-2.87
-3.95
-4.24
-3.97
Creditor Days
211.6
Other Current Liabilities
-8.9
-5.05
-8.2
-11.15
Cash
0.06
0.05
0.03
0.16
Total Assets
1.59
0.89
0.09
2.7
