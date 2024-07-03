Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd Summary

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Limited was incorporated on March 21, 2013. Due to financial crisis faced by the Company, the production, supply and sales suffered and the Company decided to discontinue its manufacturing activity at its units at Bhongir, Nalgonda District, in Telangana due to the financial crisis faced by the Company. The Company is in the business of trading of specialized textile products such as Cotton Linters at its factory at Bhongir, Yadadri, Telangana and is in the business of Real Estate, Land Plotting and selling as well. In terms of textile units, Indian Textile & Garment industry is one of the largest in the world. Most of the processing units in India are independent units, with some have been integrated with spinning, weaving or knitting units.A part of the Suryavanshi Group established in the 1960s, their legacy is built upon decades of unparalleled commitment to quality and innovation. With deep-rooted expertise originating from spinning mills and advancing to real estate, the journey has been marked by tested milestones. In 1980s, the Suryavanshi Group etched its name in history by erecting the iconic Surya Towers, a testament to the pioneering spirit, in the heart of Secunderabad, becoming the tallest edifice in the city at the time.Newleaf Suryavanshi is a well-connected destination and an absolute address of pride, in proximity to every plausible convenience. It offers vibrant residential plots with integrated facilities and infrastructures. The Company is a leading Indian Processors for high grade Cotton Linters for clients Worldwide. Strategically based out in the geographical centre of India, it has a distinct advantage logistically in sourcing high quality cotton seeds from the Cotton producing states in India.