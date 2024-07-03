Aanchal Ispat Ltd Summary

Aanchal Ispat Limited was incorporated in January 30, 1996. The company is engaged in manufacturing Mild Steel TMT Re-Bars, Structural Re-Bars, Angles, Channels, TMT Bars, MS Rounds/Angular and Other Sectional Products as per order. The Company also engages in trading of Mild Steel Billets, Cement and Clinker, Charcoal and TMT & Structural Re-Bars. The Companys products are broadly categorized as the Re-bars in the steel industry. The main application of products currently being manufactured are used in the infrastructure and construction industry. The companys existing manufacturing unit is an ISO 9001:2008 certified from BSCIC Quality Management Systems. The products that it manufacture, conforms to the Indian Standards Institute (ISI)Standard. The necessary license has been obtained from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The Company is having an installed capacity of 75000 TPA for TMT Re-bars rolled products and 24000 TPA for structural Re-Bars.Initially, the Company was set up as a manual rolling mill to manufacture Mild Steel Re-bars, Viz Ribbed, Round, Flat and square Re-bars of various size ranging from 5.5mm to 20mm dia. In the year 2004, the Company added one more vertical to its manufacturing process to manufacture Structural Re-bars viz: Angle, Channels etc, by setting up an additional unit to manufacture structurals within the same compound.In the year 2006, the Company converted its manufacturing division into a semi-automatic rolling mill and added 2 continuous mill stands with DC drive and TMT processing unit.In the year 2009, the current Promoters took over the management of the Company. In the year 2012, the Company launched product under the brand name of RELICON and started new vertical of trading of long products and other on B2B basis.