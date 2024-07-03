iifl-logo-icon 1
Aanchal Ispat Ltd Share Price

5.49
(3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open5.57
  Day's High5.57
  52 Wk High9.6
  Prev. Close5.31
  Day's Low5.26
  52 Wk Low 4.81
  Turnover (lac)0.73
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value-0.65
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.45
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aanchal Ispat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

5.57

Prev. Close

5.31

Turnover(Lac.)

0.73

Day's High

5.57

Day's Low

5.26

52 Week's High

9.6

52 Week's Low

4.81

Book Value

-0.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aanchal Ispat Ltd Corporate Action

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

Aanchal Ispat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aanchal Ispat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.71%

Non-Promoter- 68.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aanchal Ispat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.85

20.85

20.85

20.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.03

2.36

25.95

29.62

Net Worth

16.82

23.21

46.8

50.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

121.04

170.42

384.51

279.47

yoy growth (%)

-28.97

-55.67

37.58

23.3

Raw materials

-112.92

-154.75

-358.27

-259.84

As % of sales

93.29

90.8

93.17

92.97

Employee costs

-1.33

-1.75

-1.5

-1.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.36

-8.32

2.22

2.02

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.73

-0.73

-0.48

Tax paid

0.98

0.03

-0.9

-0.78

Working capital

3.68

18.04

0.34

13.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.97

-55.67

37.58

23.3

Op profit growth

-46.08

-159.63

14.94

6.32

EBIT growth

-111.59

-145.55

4.09

4.25

Net profit growth

-35.01

-724.51

7.21

23.34

No Record Found

Aanchal Ispat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aanchal Ispat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mukesh Goel

Executive Director

Manoj Goel

Independent Director

Mukesh Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puja Kaul

Independent Director

Nilu Nigania

Addtnl Independent Director

Shikha Jaiswal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aanchal Ispat Ltd

Summary

Aanchal Ispat Limited was incorporated in January 30, 1996. The company is engaged in manufacturing Mild Steel TMT Re-Bars, Structural Re-Bars, Angles, Channels, TMT Bars, MS Rounds/Angular and Other Sectional Products as per order. The Company also engages in trading of Mild Steel Billets, Cement and Clinker, Charcoal and TMT & Structural Re-Bars. The Companys products are broadly categorized as the Re-bars in the steel industry. The main application of products currently being manufactured are used in the infrastructure and construction industry. The companys existing manufacturing unit is an ISO 9001:2008 certified from BSCIC Quality Management Systems. The products that it manufacture, conforms to the Indian Standards Institute (ISI)Standard. The necessary license has been obtained from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The Company is having an installed capacity of 75000 TPA for TMT Re-bars rolled products and 24000 TPA for structural Re-Bars.Initially, the Company was set up as a manual rolling mill to manufacture Mild Steel Re-bars, Viz Ribbed, Round, Flat and square Re-bars of various size ranging from 5.5mm to 20mm dia. In the year 2004, the Company added one more vertical to its manufacturing process to manufacture Structural Re-bars viz: Angle, Channels etc, by setting up an additional unit to manufacture structurals within the same compound.In the year 2006, the Company converted its manufacturing division into a semi-automatic rolling mill and added 2 continu
Company FAQs

What is the Aanchal Ispat Ltd share price today?

The Aanchal Ispat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aanchal Ispat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aanchal Ispat Ltd is ₹11.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aanchal Ispat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aanchal Ispat Ltd is 0 and -8.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aanchal Ispat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aanchal Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aanchal Ispat Ltd is ₹4.81 and ₹9.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aanchal Ispat Ltd?

Aanchal Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.38%, 3 Years at -33.80%, 1 Year at -37.23%, 6 Month at -9.08%, 3 Month at -11.20% and 1 Month at -2.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aanchal Ispat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aanchal Ispat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.28 %

