SectorSteel
Open₹5.57
Prev. Close₹5.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.73
Day's High₹5.57
Day's Low₹5.26
52 Week's High₹9.6
52 Week's Low₹4.81
Book Value₹-0.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.85
20.85
20.85
20.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.03
2.36
25.95
29.62
Net Worth
16.82
23.21
46.8
50.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
121.04
170.42
384.51
279.47
yoy growth (%)
-28.97
-55.67
37.58
23.3
Raw materials
-112.92
-154.75
-358.27
-259.84
As % of sales
93.29
90.8
93.17
92.97
Employee costs
-1.33
-1.75
-1.5
-1.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.36
-8.32
2.22
2.02
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.73
-0.73
-0.48
Tax paid
0.98
0.03
-0.9
-0.78
Working capital
3.68
18.04
0.34
13.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.97
-55.67
37.58
23.3
Op profit growth
-46.08
-159.63
14.94
6.32
EBIT growth
-111.59
-145.55
4.09
4.25
Net profit growth
-35.01
-724.51
7.21
23.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Goel
Executive Director
Manoj Goel
Independent Director
Mukesh Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puja Kaul
Independent Director
Nilu Nigania
Addtnl Independent Director
Shikha Jaiswal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aanchal Ispat Ltd
Summary
Aanchal Ispat Limited was incorporated in January 30, 1996. The company is engaged in manufacturing Mild Steel TMT Re-Bars, Structural Re-Bars, Angles, Channels, TMT Bars, MS Rounds/Angular and Other Sectional Products as per order. The Company also engages in trading of Mild Steel Billets, Cement and Clinker, Charcoal and TMT & Structural Re-Bars. The Companys products are broadly categorized as the Re-bars in the steel industry. The main application of products currently being manufactured are used in the infrastructure and construction industry. The companys existing manufacturing unit is an ISO 9001:2008 certified from BSCIC Quality Management Systems. The products that it manufacture, conforms to the Indian Standards Institute (ISI)Standard. The necessary license has been obtained from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The Company is having an installed capacity of 75000 TPA for TMT Re-bars rolled products and 24000 TPA for structural Re-Bars.Initially, the Company was set up as a manual rolling mill to manufacture Mild Steel Re-bars, Viz Ribbed, Round, Flat and square Re-bars of various size ranging from 5.5mm to 20mm dia. In the year 2004, the Company added one more vertical to its manufacturing process to manufacture Structural Re-bars viz: Angle, Channels etc, by setting up an additional unit to manufacture structurals within the same compound.In the year 2006, the Company converted its manufacturing division into a semi-automatic rolling mill and added 2 continu
Read More
The Aanchal Ispat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aanchal Ispat Ltd is ₹11.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aanchal Ispat Ltd is 0 and -8.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aanchal Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aanchal Ispat Ltd is ₹4.81 and ₹9.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aanchal Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.38%, 3 Years at -33.80%, 1 Year at -37.23%, 6 Month at -9.08%, 3 Month at -11.20% and 1 Month at -2.75%.
