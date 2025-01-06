iifl-logo-icon 1
Aanchal Ispat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.49
(3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Aanchal Ispat FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.36

-8.32

2.22

2.02

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.73

-0.73

-0.48

Tax paid

0.98

0.03

-0.9

-0.78

Working capital

3.68

18.04

0.34

13.72

Other operating items

Operating

-2.32

9.01

0.93

14.47

Capital expenditure

-0.39

1.08

1.67

19.35

Free cash flow

-2.71

10.09

2.6

33.82

Equity raised

70.14

84.26

79.04

57.64

Investing

0

0.09

0

0

Financing

10.41

30.46

5.85

15.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

77.84

124.91

87.49

106.58

