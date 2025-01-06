Aanchal Ispat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.36
-8.32
2.22
2.02
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.73
-0.73
-0.48
Tax paid
0.98
0.03
-0.9
-0.78
Working capital
3.68
18.04
0.34
13.72
Other operating items
Operating
-2.32
9.01
0.93
14.47
Capital expenditure
-0.39
1.08
1.67
19.35
Free cash flow
-2.71
10.09
2.6
33.82
Equity raised
70.14
84.26
79.04
57.64
Investing
0
0.09
0
0
Financing
10.41
30.46
5.85
15.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
77.84
124.91
87.49
106.58
