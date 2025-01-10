Aanchal Ispat Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.85
20.85
20.85
20.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.03
2.36
25.95
29.62
Net Worth
16.82
23.21
46.8
50.47
Minority Interest
Debt
84.11
80.89
77.92
70.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.04
Total Liabilities
100.93
104.1
124.72
121.32
Fixed Assets
25.07
25.76
26.37
25.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.49
8.2
1.18
0
Networking Capital
60.17
69.86
94.26
95.15
Inventories
11.78
16.15
17
20.94
Inventory Days
63.14
Sundry Debtors
56.49
54.64
76.84
73.38
Debtor Days
221.27
Other Current Assets
7.95
6.28
10.19
11.48
Sundry Creditors
-2.43
-0.98
-4.71
-3.65
Creditor Days
11
Other Current Liabilities
-13.62
-6.23
-5.06
-7
Cash
6.13
0.2
2.82
0.34
Total Assets
100.95
104.11
124.72
121.31
