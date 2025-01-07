Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
121.04
170.42
384.51
279.47
yoy growth (%)
-28.97
-55.67
37.58
23.3
Raw materials
-112.92
-154.75
-358.27
-259.84
As % of sales
93.29
90.8
93.17
92.97
Employee costs
-1.33
-1.75
-1.5
-1.08
As % of sales
1.09
1.02
0.39
0.38
Other costs
-9.06
-18.15
-17.63
-12.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.48
10.65
4.58
4.42
Operating profit
-2.28
-4.23
7.1
6.17
OPM
-1.88
-2.48
1.84
2.21
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.73
-0.73
-0.48
Interest expense
-6.73
-5.15
-4.72
-4.66
Other income
3.26
1.8
0.59
0.99
Profit before tax
-6.36
-8.32
2.22
2.02
Taxes
0.98
0.03
-0.9
-0.78
Tax rate
-15.43
-0.4
-40.45
-38.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.38
-8.28
1.32
1.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.38
-8.28
1.32
1.23
yoy growth (%)
-35.01
-724.51
7.21
23.34
NPM
-4.44
-4.86
0.34
0.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.