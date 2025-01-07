iifl-logo-icon 1
5.42
(-1.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

121.04

170.42

384.51

279.47

yoy growth (%)

-28.97

-55.67

37.58

23.3

Raw materials

-112.92

-154.75

-358.27

-259.84

As % of sales

93.29

90.8

93.17

92.97

Employee costs

-1.33

-1.75

-1.5

-1.08

As % of sales

1.09

1.02

0.39

0.38

Other costs

-9.06

-18.15

-17.63

-12.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.48

10.65

4.58

4.42

Operating profit

-2.28

-4.23

7.1

6.17

OPM

-1.88

-2.48

1.84

2.21

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.73

-0.73

-0.48

Interest expense

-6.73

-5.15

-4.72

-4.66

Other income

3.26

1.8

0.59

0.99

Profit before tax

-6.36

-8.32

2.22

2.02

Taxes

0.98

0.03

-0.9

-0.78

Tax rate

-15.43

-0.4

-40.45

-38.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.38

-8.28

1.32

1.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.38

-8.28

1.32

1.23

yoy growth (%)

-35.01

-724.51

7.21

23.34

NPM

-4.44

-4.86

0.34

0.44

