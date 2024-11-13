iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aanchal Ispat Ltd Board Meeting

5.05
(4.12%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Aanchal Ispat CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Aanchal Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Aanchal Ispat Ltd has informed BSE that the Resolution Professional of the Company on 13/11/2024 shall consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024.
Board Meeting7 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Aanchal Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Aanchal Ispat Ltd has informed BSE that the Resolution Professional of the company inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 on Wednesday the 07th August 2024 at the registered office of the company at Mouza- Chamarail National Highway -6 Liluah Howrah -711114. As the exchange is aware that the company is under CIRP and Mr. Santanu Brahma is appointed as the Resolution Professional (RP) of the company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) regulations, 2015, I wish to inform you that I have considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The meeting dated 7th August, 2024 stared at 1.30 p.m and concluded at 2.30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Aanchal Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 on Thursday the 30th Day of May 2024 at 4.30 p.m at the registered office of the company at Mouza-Chamrail NH-6 Liluah Howrah West Bengal-711114. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) regulations, 2015, I wish to inform you that I have considered and approved the audited Financial results for the .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Aanchal Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Aanchal Ispat Ltd has informed BSE that the Resolution Professional (RP) of the company will consider and approve the standalone un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 on 13th February 2024 at 05.00 p.m at the registered office of the company at Mouza-Chamarail NH-6 Liluah Howrah-711114.

Aanchal Ispat: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aanchal Ispat Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.