Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Aanchal Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Aanchal Ispat Ltd has informed BSE that the Resolution Professional of the Company on 13/11/2024 shall consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Aanchal Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Aanchal Ispat Ltd has informed BSE that the Resolution Professional of the company inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 on Wednesday the 07th August 2024 at the registered office of the company at Mouza- Chamarail National Highway -6 Liluah Howrah -711114. As the exchange is aware that the company is under CIRP and Mr. Santanu Brahma is appointed as the Resolution Professional (RP) of the company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) regulations, 2015, I wish to inform you that I have considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The meeting dated 7th August, 2024 stared at 1.30 p.m and concluded at 2.30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Aanchal Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 on Thursday the 30th Day of May 2024 at 4.30 p.m at the registered office of the company at Mouza-Chamrail NH-6 Liluah Howrah West Bengal-711114. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) regulations, 2015, I wish to inform you that I have considered and approved the audited Financial results for the .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024