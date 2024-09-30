Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby enclosing the copies of the newspaper publication of notice of the 29th AGM of the company published in Financial Express (English) and Ek din (Bengali) newspapers on Saturday, 7th September, 2024. 29th AGM of the Company held on 30.09.2024 at 01.00 p.m. through video Conferencing to transact the the business stated in the AGM notice. All the items of the business were transacted and passed the members with requisite majority. Enclose herewith the proceedings of the 29TH Annual General Meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)