Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.73
1.11
1.17
0.62
Net Worth
3.73
4.11
4.17
3.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.07
4.45
4.51
3.96
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.77
2.11
1.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.04
0.12
0.29
0.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.16
0.16
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.09
0.17
0.15
0.14
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.05
-0.02
-0.07
Cash
0.63
0.15
0.42
0.19
Total Assets
0.67
1.04
2.82
1.95
