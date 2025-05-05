iifl-logo
Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd Balance Sheet

10.88
(0.00%)
May 5, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.73

1.11

1.17

0.62

Net Worth

3.73

4.11

4.17

3.62

Minority Interest

Debt

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.07

4.45

4.51

3.96

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.77

2.11

1.53

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.04

0.12

0.29

0.23

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.16

0.16

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.09

0.17

0.15

0.14

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.05

-0.02

-0.07

Cash

0.63

0.15

0.42

0.19

Total Assets

0.67

1.04

2.82

1.95

