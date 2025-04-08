Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹10.88
Prev. Close₹10.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.32
Day's High₹10.88
Day's Low₹10.88
52 Week's High₹10.88
52 Week's Low₹9.88
Book Value₹12.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.73
1.11
1.17
0.62
Net Worth
3.73
4.11
4.17
3.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.88
-1.09
0.54
0.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
8,640.2
|36.48
|5,36,926.78
|3,940.44
|0.65
|15,486.39
|1,416.02
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,970.3
|201.88
|3,14,590.33
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.43
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
248.1
|288.49
|1,57,624.98
|97.14
|0.2
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
116.5
|23.39
|1,52,248.09
|1,681.87
|0.69
|6,723.9
|40.3
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
386.25
|7.78
|1,27,466.43
|4,154.92
|3.5
|13,043.69
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Beenu Agarwal
Independent Director
Reena Gupta.
Whole-time Director
Sanyam Tuteja
Independent Director
Abhijeet Nagrale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Drishti Sidhwa
Additional Director
Saloni Mehra
Additional Director
Renu Kaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd
Summary
AAR Shyam India Investment Company Limited was incorporated on February 24, 1983 within the jurisdiction of Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the Company then came up with an Initial Public Offer of 1, 60,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each dated 29 July, 1983 and the said Shares were listed on Delhi Stock Exchange Limited. The Equity Shares of the Company is currently listed on Bombay Stock Exchange & Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.. The Company is a Non- Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company obtained Registration as Category-B, Non-Banking Financial Company, w.e.f. 20 February 2008, and has been regular in filing all the Compliance related to RBI, wherein the Company was permitted to carry on the business of financing industrial enterprises and to make loans, give guarantees, and provide securities to any other Company.
The Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd is ₹3.26 Cr. as of 05 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd is 0 and 0.88 as of 05 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd is ₹9.88 and ₹10.88 as of 05 May ‘25
Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.49%, 3 Years at 45.67%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 10.12%.
