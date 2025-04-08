iifl-logo
Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd Share Price

10.88
(0.00%)
May 5, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open10.88
  • Day's High10.88
  • 52 Wk High10.88
  • Prev. Close10.88
  • Day's Low10.88
  • 52 Wk Low 9.88
  • Turnover (lac)0.32
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.35
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

10.88

Prev. Close

10.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0.32

Day's High

10.88

Day's Low

10.88

52 Week's High

10.88

52 Week's Low

9.88

Book Value

12.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:53 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.58%

Non-Promoter- 91.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 91.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.73

1.11

1.17

0.62

Net Worth

3.73

4.11

4.17

3.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.88

-1.09

0.54

0.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

8,640.2

36.485,36,926.783,940.440.6515,486.391,416.02

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,970.3

201.883,14,590.337.570.0564.6452.43

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

248.1

288.491,57,624.9897.140.2151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

116.5

23.391,52,248.091,681.870.696,723.940.3

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

386.25

7.781,27,466.434,154.923.513,043.69260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Beenu Agarwal

Independent Director

Reena Gupta.

Whole-time Director

Sanyam Tuteja

Independent Director

Abhijeet Nagrale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Drishti Sidhwa

Additional Director

Saloni Mehra

Additional Director

Renu Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd

Summary

AAR Shyam India Investment Company Limited was incorporated on February 24, 1983 within the jurisdiction of Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the Company then came up with an Initial Public Offer of 1, 60,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each dated 29 July, 1983 and the said Shares were listed on Delhi Stock Exchange Limited. The Equity Shares of the Company is currently listed on Bombay Stock Exchange & Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.. The Company is a Non- Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company obtained Registration as Category-B, Non-Banking Financial Company, w.e.f. 20 February 2008, and has been regular in filing all the Compliance related to RBI, wherein the Company was permitted to carry on the business of financing industrial enterprises and to make loans, give guarantees, and provide securities to any other Company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd share price today?

The Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd is ₹3.26 Cr. as of 05 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd is 0 and 0.88 as of 05 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd is ₹9.88 and ₹10.88 as of 05 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd?

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.49%, 3 Years at 45.67%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 10.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 8.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 91.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

