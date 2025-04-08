iifl-logo
Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd Company Summary

AAR Shyam India Investment Company Limited was incorporated on February 24, 1983 within the jurisdiction of Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the Company then came up with an Initial Public Offer of 1, 60,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each dated 29 July, 1983 and the said Shares were listed on Delhi Stock Exchange Limited. The Equity Shares of the Company is currently listed on Bombay Stock Exchange & Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.. The Company is a Non- Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company obtained Registration as Category-B, Non-Banking Financial Company, w.e.f. 20 February 2008, and has been regular in filing all the Compliance related to RBI, wherein the Company was permitted to carry on the business of financing industrial enterprises and to make loans, give guarantees, and provide securities to any other Company.

