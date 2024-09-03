iifl-logo
Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd AGM

10.88
(0.00%)
May 5, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Aar Shyam (I) CORPORATE ACTIONS

10/05/2024calendar-icon
10/05/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
AGM 26/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 along with the Notice of the 41stAnnual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Space No. 920, Kirti Shikhar Building, District Centre, JanakPuri, New Delhi-110058 on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 4.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at its registered office at Space No. 920, Kirti Shikhar Building, District Centre, Janak Puri, New Delhi-110058 at 04:00 P.M. are enclosed. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)

