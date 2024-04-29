Notice is hereby given that the 01st (First) Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2024- 2025 will be held on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at Space No. 920, Kirti Shikhar Building, District Centre, Janak Puri, New Delhi-110058 to transact the businesses mentioned in the Notice. As per the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder read with the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is pleased to provide to its members the facility to cast their votes through electronic means on all the resolutions set forth in the Notice. The e-voting will commence on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 09:00 A.M. and will end on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. (both days inclusive). The Company has fixed April 22, 2024 as the cut-off date (record date) for the said purpose. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, April 29, 2024 at its registered office at Space No. 920, Kirti Shikhar Building, District Centre, Janak Puri, New Delhi-110058 at 04:00 P.M. are enclosed Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results of Remote e-voting and poll during the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the members of M/s. Aar Shyam India Investment Company Limited (the Company), held on April 29, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at Space No. 920, Kirti Shikhar Building, District Centre, Janak Puri, New Delhi-110058. Further, we are enclosing the consolidated Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014. The copy of the same is being placed on the Companys website. We would like to inform you that all the resolutions mentioned in the Notice of EGM have been passed with requisite majority. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results of Remote e-voting and poll during the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the members of M/s. Aar Shyam India Investment Company Limited (the Company), held on April 29, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at Space No. 920, Kirti Shikhar Building, District Centre, Janak Puri, New Delhi-110058. Further, we are enclosing the consolidated Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014. The copy of the same is being placed on the Companys website. We would like to inform you that all the resolutions mentioned in the Notice of EGM have been passed with requisite majority. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024)