Board Meeting 10 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday February 10 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. As informed by our communication dated December 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from January 01 2025 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. upto February 12 2025 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., February 10, 2025, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.02.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and six months ended September 30 2024. As informed by our communication dated September 30 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from October 01 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. upto November 14 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly consider the above for your necessary information and record. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., November 12, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Un-audited quarterly Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone) issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, in compliance with regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) & Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Monday September 02 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter alia the following agenda items along with other agenda items: The notice calling the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24. Appointment of Mr. Aakash Goel Proprietor of G Aakash & Associates Company Secretaries (Membership No. A57213 CP No.21629) as scrutinizer for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. September 02, 2024 (Monday) had inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. The 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at Space No. 920, Kirti Shikhar Building, District Centre, JanakPuri, New Delhi-110058. 2. Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the Directors Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Tuesday, August 13, 2024, inter alia, had considered and approved the following: 1. The Un-audited quarterly Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone) issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. As informed by our communication dated March 30 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from April 01 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. upto May 31 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., May 29, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Auditors Report (Standalone) issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, in compliance with regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 & Auditors Report issued by Statutory Auditors. The Board meeting commenced at 4:00 P.M and concluded at 4:30 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 23 May 2024