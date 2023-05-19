DEAR MEMBERS,

Your Board of Directors have pleasure in presenting the 41st Annual Report of the Company together with audited statements of Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The summarized financial results of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 are given hereunder:

(In Rs. ‘000)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations & other income 2770.91 6097.55 Operating Profit (EBITDA) (3814.07) 3084.80 Finance Cost 27.71 4.81 Profit before tax (3851.49) 3088.67 Tax Expenses Current Tax: 0.00 55.47 Deferred Tax: (1.61) 0.00 Net Profit (3849.88) 3033.20

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS STATE OF AFFAIRS

The Company is undergoing a major transformation, as it ushers in a new era of leadership, and hence there shall be a change in Management and internal affairs of the Company. Your Companys erstwhile promoter i.e. K K Modi Investment and Financial Services Private Limited had entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) dated March 27, 2023 with Guruomega Private Limited ("Acquirer") for selling the entire promoter shareholding in the Company aggregating to 2,57,440 (Two Lakh Fifty Seven Thousand Four Hundred and Forty) Equity Shares, constituting 8.58% (Eight Point Five Eight Percent) of the Fully Paid Up Equity Share Capital of your Company at price of Rs. 15.00/- (Rupees Fifteen only).

Further, in terms of the SPA and post successful completion of the Open Offer, the Acquirers will also acquire control over the Company, hence an offer was also made under Regulation 4 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations which shall be completed in due course.

Further, the Acquirer is in the process of obtaining the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for change in management of the Company and acquiring control over the Company.

The Company and its members are promised that this change will lead to a more prosperous future for our company. Our new leaders are experienced and visionary, and they are committed to helping us grow and succeed.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

During the year under review, the revenue from operations is Rs. 27,70,911 as compared to Rs. 60,97,550 during the previous year.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURES /ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary Company, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies during the year under review.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) INITIATIVES

In pursuance of the provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the CSR provisions are not applicable to your Company.

DIVIDEND

In order to meet the future requirements of the Company, your Board of Directors have decided not to recommend dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

As required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ["Listing Regulations"] of the Listing Agreement entered into with the Stock Exchanges and Circular/Notifications/Directions issued by Reserve Bank of India from time to time, the Management Discussion and Analysis of the financial condition and result of operations of the Company for the year under review is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2015-16/013 dated 2nd September, 2015, of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Paid up equity capital as on the last day of previous Financial Year i.e. on 31st March 2024 and Net Worth both were not exceeding the limit as given under the regulation 15 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Therefore, in terms of the said circular the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in Regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to our Company during the year 2023-24

FINANCE

(i) Share Capital

The paid-up Share Capital as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 3,00,00,000. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity.

(ii) Public Deposits

The Company being a Non-Deposit Accepting Non-Banking Finance Company (ND-NBFC), has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review and shall not accept any deposits from the public without obtaining prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

(iii) Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments

The Company, being an NBFC registered with the RBI and engaged in the business of giving loans and making investments in ordinary course of its business, is exempted from complying with the provisions of section 186 of the Act with respect to Loans & Investments. Accordingly, the disclosures of the Loans & Investments given as required under the aforesaid section have not been made in the financial statements of the Company.

RBI GUIDELINES

As a Non-Deposit taking Non-Banking Finance Company, your Company always aims to operate in compliance with applicable RBI laws and regulations and employs its best efforts towards achieving the same.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the financial year 2023-24, Eleven (11) Board Meetings were held on April 26, 2023, May 01, 2023, May 19, 2023, August 12, 2023, August 16, 2023, August 29, 2023, November 09, 2023, December 05, 2023, December 29,

2023, January 08, 2024 and February 06, 2024 and as per Companies Act, 2013,the maximum interval between any two meetings was not more than 120 days.

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

a. Appointment/ Cessation

During the year under review i.e. Financial Y ear 2023 -24, following changes occurred in the Composition of Board of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

S.N O. NAME DESIGNATION PARTICULARS DATE OF EVENT 1. Ms. Shobha Rustagi Independent Director Resignation as Independent Director January 01, 2024 2. Ms. Renu Kaur Independent Director Appointment as Independent Director January 08, 2024 3. Ms. Saloni Mehra Independent Director Appointment as Independent Director January 08, 2024 4. Ms. Princy Anand Company Secretary Resignation as Company Secretary April 25, 2023 5. Mr. Raunak Gupta Company Secretary Appointment as Company Secretary April 26, 2023 6. Mr. Raunak Gupta Company Secretary Resignation as Company Secretary December 12, 2023 7. Ms. Drishti Sidhwa Company Secretary Appointment as Company Secretary December 29, 2023

After closure of the Financial Year 2023-24 and till the date of this report, no change occurred in the Composition of Board of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee of the Company was reconstituted due to the change in the Directors of the Company and after reconstitution the committee consist of the following members:

1. Ms. Renu Kaur

2. Mr. Abhijeet Yashwant Nagrale

3. Ms. Saloni Mehra

The Committee met 4 (Four) times on 19.05.2023, 12.08.2023, 09.11.2023 and 06.02.2024 during the financial year 202324. The minutes of the meetings of the Audit Committee were discussed and taken note by the Board of Directors. The Statutory Auditor, Internal Auditor and Executive Directors/ Chief Financial Officer are invited to the meeting as and when required.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company was reconstituted due to the change in the Directors of the Company and after reconstitution the committee consist of the following members:

1. Ms. Beenu Agrawal

2. Mr. Abhijeet Yashwant Nagrale

3. Ms. Saloni Mehra

The Committee met 3 (Three) times on 26.04.2023, 28.12.2023 and 08.01.2024 during the financial year 2023-24. The minutes of the meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were discussed and taken note by the Board of Directors.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company was reconstituted due to the change in the Directors of the Company and after reconstitution the committee consist of the following members:

1. Ms. Beenu Agrawal

2. Mr. Abhijeet Yashwant Nagrale

3. Ms. Saloni Mehra

The Committee met 4 (Four) times on 15.04.2023, 15.07.2023, 15.10.2023 and 15.01.2024 during the financial year 202324. The minutes of the meetings of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee were discussed and taken note by the Board of Directors.

RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

The Company has constituted Risk Management Committee in pursuance to the guidelines issued by the RBI through Scale Based Regulation which was applicable from October 01, 2022.

The Risk Management Committee has been constituted on November 14, 2022, at the Board level in order to enable the Board to focus on risk management, The RMC shall be responsible for evaluating the overall risks faced by the NBFC including liquidity risk and will report to the Board, besides to assess the risk associated, mitigation of such risk and formulation and continuous supervision of Risk Management Plan for the Company.

As on March 31, 2024, The Risk Management Committee comprised of the following directors of the Company:

1. Ms. Sanyam Tuteja

2. Mr. Beenu Agarwal

3. Mr. Abhijeet Yashwant Nagrale

The Committee met twice on 12.08.2023 and 10.11.2023 during the financial year 2023-24. The minutes of the meetings of the Risk Management Committee were discussed and taken note by the Board of Directors.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR MEETING

During F.Y. 2023-24, one (1) meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 06.02.2024. The Independent Directors, inter-alia, reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors, Board as a whole and Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

b. Retire by Rotation

In accordance with Section 152 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, Ms. Beenu Agarwal, being Non-executive Director, retires by rotation and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment at the ensuing

Annual General Meeting. The Board recommends her re-appointment.

c. Appointment of Women Director

With coming into force of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, the Board had already appointed Ms. Beenu Agarwal as Women Director on the Board of the Company. Further, Ms. Renu Kaur and Ms. Saloni Mehra also joined the Board of Directors in the capacity of Independent Director with effect from January 08, 2024.

d. Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review i.e. FY 2023-24,

> Mr. Sanyam Tuteja, continued as Whole Time Director of the Company;

> Ms. Princy Anand ceased to be Company Secretary (CS) of the Company with effect from April 25, 2023 and in her place Mr. Raunak Gupta was appointed as Company Secretary (CS) of the Company with effect from April 26, 2023.

> Mr. Raunak Gupta ceased to be Company Secretary (CS) of the Company with effect from December 12, 2023 and in his place Ms.Drishti Sidhwa was appointed as Company Secretary (CS) of the Company with effect

from December 29, 2023.

The Company has designated the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to the requirements of the applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with its Rules, by the Board of Directors and their terms and conditions of the appointment and remuneration was considered by the Board. The Company is fully compliant of the same.

e. Boards Independence

Our definition of "Independence" of Directors is derived from Listing Regulations and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the confirmation/ disclosures received from the Directors and on evaluation of the relationships disclosed, the following Non- Executive Directors are Independent in terms of Listing Regulations of the Listing Agreement and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013:-

1. Ms. Renu Kaur (DIN: 10080402) (w.e.f. 08.01.2024) 2. Ms. Saloni Mehra (DIN: 10062907) (w.e.f. 8.01.2024) 3. Ms. Shobha Rustagi (DIN: 03503850) (upto 01.01.2024) 4. Mr. Abhijeet Yashwant Nagrale (DIN: 05244787) (w.e.f. 14.11.2022)

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In compliance of section 134(5) of the Act, the directors state that:

a) In the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year under reporting, the applicable accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) Appropriate accounting policies have been selected, applied consistently and judgment and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at reporting date and of the profit of the company for the year ended on that date;

c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) Proper internal financial controls were in place and the financial controls were adequate and operating effectively; and

f) Proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION & EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Policy on Nomination and Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees has been formulated including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, Independence of a Director and other matters as required under the said Act and Listing Agreement.

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of Directors comprises of the following key areas

> Expertise;

> Objectivity and Independence;

> Guidance and support in context of life stage of the Company;

> Understanding of the Companys business;

> Understanding and commitment to duties and responsibilities;

> Willingness to devote the time needed for effective contribution to Company;

> Participation in discussions in effective and constructive manner;

> Responsiveness in approach;

> Ability to encourage and motivate the Management for continued performance and success;

The evaluation involves Self-Evaluation by the Board Member and subsequently assessment by the Board of Directors. A member of the Board will not participate in the discussion of his / her evaluation.

Accordingly, a process of evaluation was followed by the Board for its own performance and that of its committees and individual Directors and also the necessary evaluation was carried out by Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Independent Director at their respective meetings held for the purpose.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The details of the transactions with related parties during the Financial Year 2023-24 are provided in the accompanying financial statements. Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134 (3) (h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure-A.

REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS/KMPs/EMPLOYEES

The information required under Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, clause (i) and (ii) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024:

Sr. No. Name of Director/ Key Managerial Personnel Ratio of remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees % increase in remuneration in the FY 2023-24 1. Executive Director Sanyam Tuteja - Whole-Time Director 1:1 Nil 2. Non-Executive Directors Beenu Agarwal - Shobha Rustagi # - Nil Abhijeet Yashwant Nagrale - Renu Kaur & - Saloni MehraA - 3. Key Managerial Personnel Princy Ananad$ 0.13:1 Mil Nil Raunak Gupta-CS * 5.08:1 Pushpa Joshi - CFO 0.72:1 </tr> Drishti Sidhwa - CS@ 0.46:1

# Resigned as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on January 01, 2024.

& Appointed as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. January 08, 2024.

A

Appointed as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. January 08, 2024.

$ Resigned as Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on April 25, 2023

* Appointed as Company Secretary of the Company on April 26, 2023 and resigned from the Company w.e.f. close of

business hours on December 12, 2023.

@ Appointed as Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. December 29, 2023.

Remaining disclosure under Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

Clause Under Rule 5(1) Prescribed Requirement Particulars (iii) the percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year Nil (iv) the number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company 4 Clause Under Rule 5(1) Prescribed Requirement Particulars (viii) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration Nil ( xii) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company It is hereby confirmed that remuneration paid to Director/ KMP and other employees is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, the Annual Return (Form MGT-7) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is available on the website of the Company at https://www.aarshyam.in/fresults23- 24.htm.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Statutory Auditors under Section 143 of the Act read with relevant Rules framed thereunder either to the Company or to the Central Government.

STATUTORY AUDITORS & THEIR REPORT

M/s. STRG & Associates, Chartered Accountants, having ICAI Firm Registration No.014826N auditor of the company, audited the annual accounts of the Company.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS & THEIR REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under, the Company had appointed Mr. Aakash Goel, Proprietor G Aakash & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for financial year 2023-24, has been appended as Annexure-B to this Report.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, Jain Rajeev & Associates, Chartered Accountants has been appointed as Internal Auditors for the financial year 2023-24.

PARTICULARS OF ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, EXPENDITURE ON RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, FOREIGN EXCHANGE INFLOW/OUTFLOW, ETC.

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are as below:

• Energy Conservation: During the period under review there has been optimal Energy Conservation.

• Technology Absorption: During the period under review there was no Technology Absorption.

• Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo: During the period under review there was no foreign exchange earnings or out flow.

VIGIL MECHANISM

Your Company has established a ‘Whistle Blower Policy and Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report to the appropriate authorities concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected, fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct policy and provides safeguards against victimization of employees who avail the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The said policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There have been no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY AND INTERNAL CONTROL

The Board of Directors of the Company has duly adopted and approved a Risk Management Policy and also has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are discussed at the meetings of the Risk Management Committee, Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company from time to time. The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT 2013 READ WITH RULES

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 22 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 read with rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the company has complied with provisions as prescribed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Further, your Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the year under review.

THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

During the period under review, neither any application has been made nor any proceedings is pending in the name of the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

During the period under review, the Company has not entered into any one-time settlement with respect to loan from any banks or financial institutions.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

We are grateful to the Government of India, the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Stock Exchanges, and other regulatory authorities for their valuable guidance and support and wish to express our sincere appreciation for their continued co-operation and assistance. We look forward to their continued support in future.

We wish to thank our bankers, investors, rating agencies, customers and all other business associates for their support and trust reposed in us. The Board of Directors express their deep sense of appreciation for all the employees whose commitment, co-operation, active participation, dedication and professionalism has made the organizations growth possible.

Finally, the Directors thank you for your continued trust and support.

Form AOC - 2

(Pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014)

Rules, 2014)

Form for disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under fourth proviso thereto

1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arms length basis: NONE

a. Name(s) of the related party and nature of relationship

b. Nature of contracts/arrangements/transactions

c. Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transactions

d. Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transactions including the value, if any N.A.

e. Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangements or transactions

f. Date(s) of approval by the Board

g. Amount paid as advances, if any

h. Date on which (a) the requisite resolution was passed in general meeting as required under first proviso to

Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013

2. Details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arms length basis : NONE

a. Name(s) of the related party and nature of relationship

b. Nature of contracts/arrangements/transactions

c. Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transactions

d. Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transactions including the value, if any

e. Date(s) of approval by the Board, if any

f. Amount paid as advances, if any

All related party transactions are in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and are approved by Audit Committee of the Company.

Form No. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024

[Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To

The Members

M/S AAR SHYAM INDIA INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Space No. 920, Kirti Shikhar Building, District Centre, JanakPuri, New Delhi-110058

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by M/S Aar Shyam India Investment Company Limited (hereinafter called the ‘Company). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conduct / statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, We hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the period covered by our audit, that is to say, from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024 (hereinafter referred to as ‘Audit Period or ‘Period under Review), complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter.

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company till March 31, 2024, according to the provisions of:

1. The Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) and the Rules made thereunder;

2. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

3. The Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings; and *

4. The Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ("SEBI Act") and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued thereunder;

5. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 ("SCRA"), rules made thereunder and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued thereunder by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");

6. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;

7. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;*

8. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;*

9. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

10. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018*;

11. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021*;

12. Securities and Exchange Board of India(Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021* and circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder;

* no event took place in (*) mark acts/rules/regulations

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the Secretarial Standards 1 and 2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

We report that during the Period under Review, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Laws, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards etc. mentioned above.

The summary of the non-compliances is as under:

S. No Action taken by Compliance Requirement (Regulations/ circulars /guidelines including specific clause) Details of violation Details of action taken E.g. fines, warning letter, debarment, etc. Observations/ Remarks 1. Ministry of Corporate Affairs Section 137 of The Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 The Company has not filed Form AOC-4 for the Financial Year 2022-23 Form AOC-4 for the Financial Year 2022-23 is not filed till date. 2. Ministry of Corporate Affairs Section 92 of The Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 The Company has not filed Form MGT-7 for the Financial Year 2022-23 Form MGT-7 for the Financial Year 2022-23 is not filed till date. 3. The Stock Exchange (BSE Limited) Regulation 27 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Delayed Submission of Certificate of NonApplicability of Corporate Governance within the period prescribed under the regulation. (For quarter ended September 30, 2022) The communication was received from the Stock Exchange dated 06/03/2024 The Company has filed the Certificate on November 16, 2023

We further report that:

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with adequate number of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors.

There were changes in the composition of the Board of Directors during the Period under Review. The changes are as under:

S. No. Name Designation Particulars Date of Event 1. Ms. Shobha Rustagi Independent Director Resigned as Independent Director January 01, 2024 2. Ms. Saloni Mehra Independent Director Appointed as Independent Director January 08, 2024 3. Ms. Saloni Mehra Independent Director Appointed as Independent Director January 08, 2024

As represented to us, adequate notice is given to all Directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance or on a shorter notice with due approval of the Board, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

Dissenting members views were not required to be captured and recorded as part of the minutes as there was no such instance.

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company, commensurate with the size and operations of the Company, to monitor and ensure compliance with the applicable Laws, Rules, Regulations and Guidelines.

We further report that during the Audit Period, the Company has not undertaken any specific events / actions that can have a bearing on the Companys compliance responsibility in pursuance of the above referred Laws, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc.

We have relied on information/records produced by the Company during the course of my audit and the reporting is limited to that extent.

Annexure 1 To

The Members

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Limited Space No. 920, Kirti Shikhar Building, District Centre,

JanakPuri, New Delhi-110058

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of secretarial records is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on my audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and the processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records.

We believe that the processes and practices we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. Our Audit was based on examination, in physical or electronic form, as feasible under the prevailing circumstances, of books and records maintained by the Company.

4. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and books of account of the Company as well as correctness of the values and figures reported in various disclosures and returns as required to be submitted by the Company under the specified laws, though we have relied to a certain extent on the information furnished in such returns.

5. Wherever required, we have obtained Management Representation about the compliance of Laws, Rules and Regulations and happening of events etc.

6. The compliance of the provisions of corporate and other applicable Laws, Rules, Regulations and Standards etc. is the responsibility of management.

7. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on test basis.

8. The Secretarial Audit Report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.