Abhijit Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.47
1.47
1.47
1.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.92
7.89
7.74
7.44
Net Worth
9.39
9.36
9.21
8.91
Minority Interest
Debt
814.17
0.13
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
823.56
9.49
9.21
8.91
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
423.98
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
23.03
0.2
0.15
0.21
Inventories
22.94
0.22
0.22
0.22
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.08
0.05
0.06
0.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.07
-0.13
-0.06
Cash
11.93
3.84
2.73
2.16
Total Assets
458.94
4.04
2.88
2.37
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.