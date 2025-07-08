iifl-logo
Abhijit Trading Company Ltd Share Price Live

11
(0%)
Mar 6, 2021|11:46:28 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11
  • Day's High11
  • Day's Low11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value238.24
  • EPS0.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Abhijit Trading Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

11

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11

Day's Low

11

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

238.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.67

P/E

0

EPS

0.1

Divi. Yield

0

Abhijit Trading Company Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2024

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Abhijit Trading Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Abhijit Trading Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:51 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.18%

Non-Promoter- 83.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Abhijit Trading Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.47

1.47

1.47

1.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.92

7.89

7.74

7.44

Net Worth

9.39

9.36

9.21

8.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.08

8.18

0

-0.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Abhijit Trading Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Abhijit Trading Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Virendra Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

LUV SHARMA

Independent Non Exe. Director

PROMILA SHARMA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhupendra Kaushik

Non Executive Director

Babita Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arpita

Registered Office

16/121-122 Jai Bhawan,

Faiz Road WEA Karol Bagh,

New Delhi - 110005

Tel: 91-11-23637497

Website: http://www.abhijittrading.in

Email: abhijitrading@gmail.com

Registrar Office

4E/8 1st Floor,

Jhandewalan Ext,

New Delhi-110055

Tel: 91-11-23522373

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Abhijit Trading Company Ltd, a public limited company was incorporated on 03 December 1982. The company is engaged in the business of trading in shares, financial services and investment activities.
Read More

Reports by Abhijit Trading Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Abhijit Trading Company Ltd share price today?

The Abhijit Trading Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Abhijit Trading Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abhijit Trading Company Ltd is ₹32.67 Cr. as of 06 Mar ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Abhijit Trading Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Abhijit Trading Company Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 06 Mar ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Abhijit Trading Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abhijit Trading Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abhijit Trading Company Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 06 Mar ‘21

What is the CAGR of Abhijit Trading Company Ltd?

Abhijit Trading Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Abhijit Trading Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Abhijit Trading Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

