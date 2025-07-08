Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹11
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11
Day's Low₹11
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹238.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.67
P/E0
EPS0.1
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.47
1.47
1.47
1.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.92
7.89
7.74
7.44
Net Worth
9.39
9.36
9.21
8.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.08
8.18
0
-0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Virendra Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
LUV SHARMA
Independent Non Exe. Director
PROMILA SHARMA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhupendra Kaushik
Non Executive Director
Babita Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arpita
16/121-122 Jai Bhawan,
Faiz Road WEA Karol Bagh,
New Delhi - 110005
Tel: 91-11-23637497
Website: http://www.abhijittrading.in
Email: abhijitrading@gmail.com
4E/8 1st Floor,
Jhandewalan Ext,
New Delhi-110055
Tel: 91-11-23522373
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Abhijit Trading Company Ltd, a public limited company was incorporated on 03 December 1982. The company is engaged in the business of trading in shares, financial services and investment activities.
Read More
Reports by Abhijit Trading Company Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.