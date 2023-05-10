To, The Members

Abhijit Trading Co. Limited

The Directors have pleasure in presenting before you the 42nd Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY HIGHLIGHTS:

(Rs.in Lakhs) (Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars 31st March, 2024 31st March, 2023 Total Income 81.478 49.406 Total Expenses 77.683 28.401 Profit/(Loss ) before Tax 3.795 21.005 Tax Expense: ? Current Tax 0.944 5.718 ? Deferred Tax 0.053 (0.008) Net Profit After Tax 2.888 15.294

1. STATE OF COMPANY AFFIARS:

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has earned a total income of 81.478 Lakhs against a total income of 49.406 Lakhs in the previous year. The Company has earned a Net Profit of 2.888 Lakhs against a Net Profit of 15.294 Lakhs in the previous year. The Directors are optimistic about future performance of the Company.

2. WEB ADDRESS OF ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 referred in sub-section (3) of Section 92 has been placed at the web address of the company which is as mentioned below: http://www.abhijittrading.in/resource/Shareholding-Information/Annual_Return.aspx

3. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There was no change in the nature of business of company.

4. DIVIDEND

No Dividend was declared during the year.

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company did not transfer any amount to the General Reserves.

6. SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year ended 31st March, 2024, Authorized Share Capital of the Company is 10,50,00,000/-. The Paid-up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March, 2024 was 1,46,61,950/-. There has been no change in the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the company during the year.

7. DEPOSITS:

During the year, the Company has not invited/accepted any deposits under Companies Act, 2013.

8. SUBSIDARIES, ASSOCIATED AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES:

There are no subsidiaries, associated and joint venture companies of the Company.

9. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, Ms. Rajni Tanwar who was appointed as the director of the Company had resigned on 10th May, 2023 and on the same date, Mr. Bhupendra Kaushik was appointed as a Non-Executive Additional Independent Director of the company, subject to regularization of his appointment at the ensuing General Meeting of the company.

On 1st August, 2023, Mrs. Babita Jain (DIN: 00560562) was appointed as an Additional Director of the company, subject to regularization by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

During the year under review, no Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) of the Company had any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company

As required under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V Para C (10)(i) of LODR, Certificate from the

Ms. Parul Agarwal, Practicing Company Secretary that none of the Companys Directors have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as directors of Companies, is enclosed as an Annexure with Secretarial Auditor Report (MR- 3) to the Annual Report.

Name Designation Category Occupation Nationality 1 Virendra Jain Managing Director Promoter Executive Director Indian 2 Luv Sharma Director Independent Non-Executive & Independent Director Indian 3 Promila Sharma Women Director Independent Non-Executive & Independent Director Indian 4 Bhupendra Kaushik (Appointed on 10/May/2023) Director Independent Non-Executive & Independent Director Indian 5 Babita Jain (Appointed on 1/August/2023) Director Promoter Non-Executive & Non- Independent Director Indian

10. DIRECTOR RETIRE BY ROTATION:

Mr. Virendra Jain (DIN: 00530078), Managing Director of the Company, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommends his re-appointment.

11. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors hold office for a fixed term of five years subject to reappointment and are not liable to retire by rotation. The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosure to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as to qualify for their appointment as an Independent Director under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 as well as SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The policy for Familiarization of Independent Director is also placed on Website of the company i.e. www.abhijittrading.in respectively.

During the Year, One meeting of Independent Directors was held on October 17, 2023.

12. DECLARATIONS FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

In terms of Section 149 of the Act, Mrs. Promila Sharma, Mr. Luv Sharma and Mr. Bhupendra Kaushik are the Independent Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 and also as on date. The Company has received declarations from the Independent Directors to the effect that (a) they fulfill the criteria for independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, read with Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended upto date ("Listing Regulations") (b) that they have got themselves registered in the data bank for Independent Directors being maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and their names are included in the data bank maintained by IICA (c) they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, existing or anticipated, which may impact or impair their ability to discharge duties (d) that they have complied with the Code for Independent Director prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 which forms a part of the Companys Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior

Management Personnel, to which as well, they affirm their compliance.

As required under Regulation 25(7) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the Company has programmers for Familiarization for the Independent Directors about the nature of the Industry, Business model, roles, rights and responsibilities of Independent Directors and other relevant information. The details of the Familiarization Program for Independent Directors is available on the website of the Company.

COMPANYS POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

The Companys Policy for the appointment of Directors and Key and Senior Managerial Personnel and their Remuneration policy can be accessed on the Companys website at the web-link http://www.abhijittrading.in/resource/Shareholding-Information/POLICY.aspx

In seeking to select individuals for induction as directors on the Board of Directors of the Company, the criteria such as qualifications, positive attributes, independence as set out in the aforementioned policy, are strictly adhered to. Additionally, the knowledge, experience and expertise of the incumbent and their relevance to the Company, are other aspects covered by the policy, which are considered.

Remuneration packages for directors, key and senior management personnel, are drawn up in consonance with the tenets as laid down in the Remuneration Policy. Depending upon the nature, quantum, importance and intricacies of the responsibilities and functions being discharged as also the standards prevailing in the industry the concerned individuals get the best possible remuneration packages permissible under the applicable laws, so that the Company gets to retain the best of quality and talent.

13. BOARD EVALUATION:

In compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors.

Pursuant to Schedule II, Part D of LODR, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down evaluation criteria for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, which is based on attendance, expertise and contribution brought in by the Independent Director at the Board and Committee Meetings, which shall be taken into account at the time of reappointment of Independent Director.

The performance of the Independent Directors was reviewed and evaluated by the entire Board and in such exercise, the director concerned whose performance was being evaluated, did not participate.

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 25(4) of LODR, Independent Directors have evaluated the quality, quantity and timeliness of the flow of information between the Management and the Board, Performance of the Board as a whole and its Members and other required matters.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members based on criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The performance of Non Executive Directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated by Independent Directors, after taking into account the views of the Executive Director and NEDs.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of individual directors based on criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

14. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The following persons have been designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed there under:

A. Mr. Virendra Jain, Managing Director (APPOINTED W.E.F 09/07/2011) B. Ms. Arpita Agarwal, Company Secretary (APPOINTED W.E.F 01/08/2023) C. Mr. Dharmendra Gupta, CFO (APPOINTED W.E.F 17/07/2023)

15. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provision of section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board confirms and submits the Directors Responsibility Statement:

? In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; ? The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for the year under review; ? The Directors have taken proper & sufficient care of the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for prevention & detecting fraud & other irregularities; ? The Directors have prepared the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 on a going concern basis. ? The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. ? The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provision of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

16. MEETINGS:

a. BOARD MEETINGS

The Board of Directors duly met (9) times during the Financial Year ended 31/03/2024.The dates on which meetings was /held are 10/05/2023, 17/07/2023, 01/08/2023, 29/08/2023, 13/10/2023, 08/11/2023, 01/02/2024, and 06/03/2024.

The periodicity between two Board Meetings was within the maximum time gap as prescribed in the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015/ Companies Act, 2013.

The Composition of the Board of Directors, their attendance at Board Meetings and last Annual General Meeting is as under:

Name of Director Designation Category Number of Board Meetings Attendance of Last Directors entitled to attend Directors attended AGM Mr. Virendra Jain Managing Director Executive & Promoter 9 9 Yes Ms. Rajni Tanwar Woman Director Non-Executive, & Independent Director 1 1 NA Mr. Bhupendra Kaushik Director Non-Executive, & Independent Director 8 8 Yes Mrs. Babita Jain Director Non-Executive, & Non-Independent Director 6 6 Yes Mr. Luv Sharma Director Non-Executive & Independent Director 9 9 Yes Mrs. Promila Sharma Woman Director Non-Executive & Independent Director 9 9 Yes

b. COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

(i) AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee comprises Three Members during the year and the (04) Audit Committee meetings were convened and held.

Meetings of the Committee:

The Committee met 04 times dated on10/05/2023, 01/08/2023, 08/11/2023, and 01/02/2024, during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

The Composition of audit committee and their attendance at the meeting are as under: -

Name of Members Category/Designation No. of Meetings Members entitled to attend Members attended Mr. Bhupendra Kaushik Member 04 04 Mr. Luv Sharma Chairperson 04 04 Mr. Promila Sharma Member 04 04

(ii) NOMINATION &REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee comprises three members, all are Non-Executive Directors. During the year One Meeting of Nomination & Remuneration Committee Meetings was held.

Meetings of the Committee:

The Committee met 1 time during the Financial Year- 2023-24 dated on 17/07/2023.The Composition of Nomination & Remuneration Committee and their attendance are mentioned asunder: -

Name of Members Category/ Designation No. of Meetings Members entitled to attend Members attended Mr. Luv Sharma Chairperson 1 1 Mr. Bhupendra Kaushik Member 1 1 Mr. Promila Sharma Member 1 1

The amended/ updated policy of nomination policy is also placed on website of the company i.e. www.abhijittrading.in respectively.

(iii) STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises three members. During the year, One (01) Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings was convened and held.

Meetings of the Committee:

The Committee met 1 time on 24/08/2023, during the F.Y.-2023-24.The Composition Stakeholders Relationship committee and their attendance at the meeting are as under:-

Name of Members Category / Designation No. of Meetings Members entitled to attend Members attended Mr. Luv Sharma Chairperson 01 01 Mr. Bhupendra Kaushik Member 01 01 Mr. Promila Sharma Member 01 01

(iv) RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE:

The Risk Management Committee comprises three members. During the year two (2) Risk Management Committee Meetings were convened and held.

Meetings of the Committee:

The Committee met 2 times on 18/07/2023, and 11/09/2023 during the F.Y.-2023-24. The Composition Risk Management committee and their attendance at the meeting are as under:-

Name of Members Category/Designation No. of Meetings Members entitled to attend Members attended Mr. Luv Sharma Chairperson 2 2 Mr. Bhupendra Kaushik Member 2 2 Mr. Promila Sharma Member 2 2

17. SHAREHOLDERS MEETING:

There is only Two Share Holders Meeting i.e. one is AGM (Annual General Meeting) has been held on 21st

Day of September, 2023 through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") and another is EGM (Extra Ordinary General meeting) has been held on 09-11-2023 through Video

Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM").

18. PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

During the Financial Year, No Loan, Guarantees and Investments made by the company under section 186 of the Company Act, 2013. Details of Loans, Guarantees and investments, outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 are given in the notes to the financial statements.

19. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

Internal financial controls of the Company are commensurate with the nature and size of business operations. Your Directors are of the view that there are adequate policies and procedures in place in the Company so as to ensure:

(1) The maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

20. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The statement containing the top ten employees and the employees drawing remuneration in excess of limit prescribed under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) read with Rule 5(2) & (3) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, forms part of the report. However, In terms of the proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the

Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the said information on employees particulars. The said statement is also available for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary.

21. DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM:

Pursuant to Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Company has established a vigil mechanism and has a whistle blower policy. The policy provides the mechanism for the receipt, retention and treatment of complaints and to protect the confidentiality and anonymity of the stakeholders. The Vigil Mechanism provides a mechanism for employees of the Company to approach the Chairman of the Audit Committee for Redressal. No person has been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The amended/updated Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company i.e., www.abhijittrading.in.

22. GENERAL:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions pertaining to or developments/happenings in respect of such matters, during the year under review:

a) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise. b) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme including the stock option schemes in force in the Company. c) Passing of Material orders by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future. d) Corporate insolvency resolution process initiated or pending of any insolvency proceedings under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 (IBC).

23. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with Related Parties for the Financial Year 2023-24 is annexed herewith to the Financial Statements in Form No AOC -2.

24. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures requirements) Regulation, 2015, Report on Corporate Governance is not applicable to the Company as the Company is within the prescribed limit that the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is INR 1,46,61,950/- (One Crore Forty-Six Lakh Sixty-One Thousand and Nine Hundred Fifty Only) and Net worth is INR 9,38,97,044.05/- (Rupees Nine Crore Thirty Eight Lakhs Ninety Seven Thousand Forty Four only) as on 31st March, 2024.

25. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report is applicable to the company as per the Regulation 34 under SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures requirements) Regulation, 2015and annexed herewith marked as Annexure-I.

26. AUDITORS

(a) STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/S Tiwari & Mishra, Chartered Accountants have in compliance with the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit And Auditors) Rules, 2014, were appointed in the 41st Annual General Meeting of the company held on 30th September, 2022, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office as such for a term of five years, from the financial year 2022-23 to 2026-27.

M/s. TIWARI & MISHRA (Firm Registration Number 018393N) and M/s. GSA & ASSOCIATES LLP (000257N/N500339) and M/s. DEEPA ANKIT JAIN & ASSOCIATES (023987N) and M/s. BHATTA CHARJEES & CO (327892E) Chartered Accountants Firms have merged to single entity leading to reconstitution of their firms with change in their firm name as M/s. GSA & ASSOCIATES LLP (000257N/N500339) with effect from 23rd November 2023 and there is no change in the auditor of the company.

The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

No frauds has been reported by the Statutory Auditor, details of which are required to be disclosed u/s 143(12) of the Act.

However, A Certificate from the Auditors has been received from the Statutory to the effect that their appointment, if made, would be within the limits prescribed under section 141(3)(g) of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are not disqualified to be appointed as statutory auditors in terms of the provisions of the proviso to section 139(1), section 141(2) and section 141(3) of the companies Act, 2013, and the provisions of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

? Statutory Auditors Report

The Auditor has given an audit report on the financial statements for the Financial Year 2023-24and annexed herewith marked as Annexure-II.

? Statutory Auditors Observations

The observations made by Auditors with reference to notes to account are Self-explanatory and need no comments. The Board of Directors considered the matter and seeking to resolve the matter, if any.

(b) SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

The Company has appointed ACS Parul Agrawal (Practicing Company Secretaries) w.e.f 10th May 2023 as Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the year 2023-24.

? Secretarial Auditor ‘s Report

The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure-III to this report in Form No.MR-3. ? Secretarial Auditor ‘s Observations

The observations made by Auditors with reference to notes to account are mentioned in the MR-3 in Annexure-III. The Board of Directors considered the matter and seeking to resolve the matter.

(c) INTERNAL AUDITOR

The Company has appointed Mr. Deepak Kumar Bhojak as an Internal Auditor w.e.f 10th May 2023 of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

? Internal Auditors Report

Mr. Deepak Kumar Bhojak placed the internal audit report to the Company.

? Internal Auditors Observations

Internal Audit Report is Self-explanatory and need no comments.

27. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

Maintenance of Cost Audit Records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are not required to be made and maintained. Also Cost Audit is not applicable to the Company.

28. ENHANCING SHAREHOLDER VALUE:

Your Company firmly believes that its success in the market place and a good reputation is among the primary determination of value to the shareholders. For this purpose, the Management has listed its shares on Bombay Stock Limited (BSE) having nationwide trading platform.

29. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosure under Section 197(12) and Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014.

1. Ratio of remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Name of Directors Remuneration P.A. Ratio to Median Remuneration of Employees 1. Virendra Jain NIL NIL 2. Luv Sharma 27,833 - 3. Promila Sharma 22,833 -

2. The percentage increase in remuneration of each director CFO, CEO, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year 2023-24 : NIL

3. Percentage increase in median remuneration of employees in the financial year: NIL

4. The number of permanent employees on the payroll of the company as on 31stMarch, 2024 is 3.

5. Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company:

Pursuant to Rule 5(1)(Xii) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, it is affirmed that the remuneration paid to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management is as per the Remuneration Policy of your Company.

30. DEMATERIALISATION OF SHARES:

The Company has connectivity with NSDL & CDSL for dematerialization of its equity shares. The ISIN No.INE994N01019 has been allotted for the Company. Therefore, the matter and/or investors may keep their shareholding in the electronic mode with their Depository Participates. 97.083% of the Companys Paid-up Share Capital is in dematerialized form as on 31stMarch, 2024 and balance 2.917% is in physical form.

31. LISTING OF SHARES

The Company has listed 1466195 Equity Shares of INR 10/- each on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

32. HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION

The Company has complied with all the applicable environmental law and labor laws. The Company has been complying with the relevant laws and has been taking all necessary measures to protect the environment and maximize worker protection and safety.

33. HUMAN RESOURCES

People remain the most valuable asset of your Company. Your Company follows a policy of building strong teams of talented professionals. Your Company continues to build on its capabilities in getting the right talent to support different products and geographies and is taking effective steps to retain the talent. It has built an open, transparent and meritocratic culture to nurture this asset.

34. DISCLOSURE OF FRAUDS IN THE BOARDS REPORT UNDER SECTION 143 OF THE

COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, your directors do not observe any transactions which could result in a fraud. Your Directors hereby declares that the Company has not been encountered with any fraud or fraudulent activity during the Financial Year 2023-24.

35. COMPLIANCE:

The Company has complied and continues to comply with all the applicable regulations, circulars and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Stock Exchange(s), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) etc.

The Company has complied with all applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Listing Agreement executed with the Stock Exchange(s), SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable rules/ regulations/ guidelines issued from time to time.

36. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI:

Pursuant to the approval by the Central Government to the Secretarial Standards specified by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on April 10, 2015, the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) came into effect from July 01, 2015. Thereafter, Secretarial Standards were revised with effect from October 01, 2017. The Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standards.

37. SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition &Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed-off during the year 2023-24:-

? No of complaints received NIL ? No of complaints disposed off NIL

The policy is available on the website of the company i.e. www.abhijittrading.in.

38. DEVELOPMENT & IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

In compliance with Regulation 21(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended upto date, pursuant to the recent amendment in such regulations notified by SEBI on May 5, 2021, a Risk Management Committee was constituted by the Board of Directors Voluntarily comprising of Mr. Luv Sharma, Independent Director as the Chairman of Committee, Mr. Bhupendra Kaushik and Mrs. Promila Sharma as Members on March 31, 2024, both are Independent Directors, to oversee implementation of the Risk Management Policy in force in the Company, and monitor and evaluate risks, basis appropriate methodology, processes and systems.

The Risk Management Policy is in force and, has been drawn up based on a detailed assessment of the operational risks, risks associated with related business in India, in general and the business of the Company in particular. The Risk management Policy also covers the risks related to the Company assets

and property, the risks which the employees of the Company may get exposed to, the risks arising out of non-compliance if any, with the provisions of and requirements laid down under the applicable authorities.

39. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable in the Company.

40. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

Except as disclosed elsewhere in the Report, there have been no material changes and commitments made between the end of the financial year of the company and the date of this report.

41. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS AND TRIBUNALS:

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going Concern status and Companys operations in future.

42. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS &OUTGO:

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished: -

a. Conservation of energy:

Steps taken / impact on conservation of energy, with special reference to the following:

Steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy including waste generated: NA

b. Technology absorption:

Efforts, in brief, made towards technology absorption. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts, e.g., product improvement, cost reduction, product development, import substitution, etc. The Company has not taken any technical knowhow from anyone and hence not applicable.

In case of imported technology (imported during the last 3 years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year), following information may be furnished:

The Company has not imported any technology and hence not applicable.

Expenditure incurred on Research and Development:

The Company has not incurred any expenditure on research and development. c. Foreign Exchange Earnings/ Outgo:

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgoings 31st March, 2024 31st March, 2023 Earnings in Foreign Currency(FOB Value of exports) NIL NIL Expenditure in Foreign Currency NIL NIL

43. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE FOR OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016.

During the year under review, there were no Application made or proceeding in the name of the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

44. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from Banks and Financial Institutions.

45. CODE OF CONUCT ON SEBI(PIT):

The Company has laid down a code of conduct for all Board members and senior management personnel.

The Code of Conduct is available at companys website http://www.abhijittrading.in/

46. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from Banks and Financial Institutions.

47. GREEN INITIATIVES

This year too, Annual Report and the notice of the 42nd Annual General meeting of the Company are being sent to all members electronically, at their registered e-mail ids as made available to the Company or its Registrar and Transfer Agent, Big share Services Private Limited.

The e-voting facility is being provided to the members to enable them to cast their votes electronically on all resolutions sent forth in the notice, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. The instructions for e-voting are provided in the notice.

Furthermore, in compliance with the conditions and the related procedure laid down in the MCA Circulars, the meeting and the voting thereat shall take place in the manner so laid down.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Directors are thankful to the Bankers, Customers, Dealers, and Vendors for their valuable support and assistance. The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the commendable work done, dedication and sincerity by all the employees of the Company at all levels during the year under review. The Company will make every effort to meet the aspirations of its shareholders and wish to sincerely thank them for their whole hearted co-operation and support at all times.

By order of Board of Directors of ABHIJIT TRADING CO.LTD.