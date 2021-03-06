Abhijit Trading Company Ltd Management Discussions

A. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR F.Y.-2023-24:

Macroeconomic Overview

Economy Back to Growth, Business as Usual

Indias GDP took a big leap on Leap Day in 2024: The countrys remarkable growth rate of 8.4% in the third quarter of the fiscal year 20241 surpassed all expectations, as market analysts had pencilled in a slower growth this quarter, between 6.6% and 7.2%. Deloittes projected growth for the quarter was between 7.1% and 7.4%

(as published in January 2024). With substantial revisions to the data from the past three quarters of the fiscal year, Indias GDP growth already touched 8.2% year over year (YoY) in these quarters.

We have revised our growth prediction for this year to a range of 7.6% to 7.8%, up from our previous estimates due to GDP revisions and stronger-than-expected growth in fiscal 2024. However, we expect growth in the fourth quarter to be modest because of uncertainties related to Indias 2024 general elections and modest consumption growth. Our expectations for the near-term future remain in line with previous forecasts with a slight change in the forecast range due to a higher base effect in fiscal 2024. We believe GDP growth to be around 6.6% in the next fiscal year (fiscal 2025) and 6.75% in the year after (fiscal 2026), as markets learn to factor in geopolitical uncertainties in their investment and consumption decisions.

Global Economic Overview:

The global economy is expected to witness a synchronous rebound in 2025 as major election uncertainties are out of the way and central banks in the West likely announce a couple of rate cuts later in 2024. India will likely see improved capital flows boosting private investment and a rebound in exports. Inflation concerns remain, however, which we believe may ease only in the latter half of the next fiscal year barring any surprises from rising oil or food prices.

In this edition of India economic outlook, the focus is on the emerging consumer spending patterns in India, highlighting the rise of the middle-income class. Not only has growth in consumer spending post pandemic been fluctuating, but there is also a shift in consumption patterns, with demand for luxury and high-end products and services growing faster than demand for basic goods. As we expect the number of middle- to high-income households with increasing disposable income to rise, this trend will likely get further amplified, driving overall private consumer expenditure growth.

But the challenge of rising household debt and falling savings could weigh on long-term growth sustainability. Controlling household debt to prevent it from crossing unsustainable levels will be essential to mitigate risks of debt overhang, maintain economic stability, and protect households against financial vulnerability. Real GDP growth climbed to 8.4% YoY in third quarter of the current fiscal year.

B. COMPANY OVERVIEW:

The company is engaged in sale purchase of equity shares, loans & advances dealing in the capital market. We believe that we are well placed to leverage on the growth opportunities in the economy.

Abhijit Trading Company Limited is poised for rapid growth. Unique Experience and insight of its Management allows the company to discover new opportunities and reveal their true potential. Growth and money cannot sustain an organization for as long as uniqueness and excellence can. Keeping this in mind

Abhijit Trading Company Limited delivers value and commitment based on highest professional standards.

C. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The Company has achieved a turnover of Rs. 81.47 Lacs during the year with Profit after tax of Rs. 2.888 Lacs. The Companys income from operations primarily includes income from trading and distributions of financial products such as Interest income from Inter-Corporate Loan and Long-Term Investments. The Company has incurred a Net Profit of Rs.2.888 Lacs during the year. The Directors are optimistic about future performance of the Company.

D. OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS:

Opportunities

Increase in Income levels will aid greater penetration of financial products.

Positive regulatory reforms.

Increase in corporate growth & risk appetite.

Greater efficiency in debt market operations which will also help greater penetration.

Increased securitization.

Focus on selling new product/services.

Threats

Inflation could trigger increase in consumer price inflation, which would dampen growth.

Increased competition in both local & overseas markets.

Unfavorable economic development.

Market risk arising from changes in the value of financial instruments as a result of changes inmarket variables like interest rate and exchange rates.

E. RISK MANAGEMENTAND CONCERNS:

The company operates in the Financial Services Sector, which is affected by variety factors linked to economic development in India and globally which, in turn, also affected global fund flows. Any economic event across the globe can have direct or indirect impact on your company. To mitigate this, Company has diversified its revenue stream across multiple verticals.

The companys risk management system is a comprehensive and integrated framework comprising structured reporting and stringent controls. Through its approach it strives to identify opportunities that enhance organizational values while managing or mitigating risks that can adversely impact the companys future performance. Within the organization, every decision taken is after weighing the pros and cons of such a decision-making taking note of the risk attributable.

The company has established a guideline to inform board members about the risk assessment and mitigation process. The Company manages, evaluates, and reports on the major risks and uncertainties that may jeopardize its ability to meet its strategic goals. The Companys Risk Management Policy focuses on identifying, assessing, and managing risks related to the Companys assets and property, Employees, Foreign Currency Risks, Operational Risks, and Non-compliance with statutory enactments, Competition Risks, and Contractual Risks.

F. HUMAN RESOURCE:

The Company holds its skilled and trained workforce in high esteem, recognizing them as indispensable for achieving organizational goals. A commitment is made to not only maintain but also enhance their capabilities, ensuring they remain aligned with the ever-evolving technological landscape. During the year under review, the Company undertook a variety of training initiatives covering a wide spectrum of topics. These encompassed technical competencies crucial for operational excellence, programs aimed at fostering positive behavioral traits, workshops focusing on enhancing business acumen, as well as both general and advanced management principles. Leadership training was provided to cultivate effective decision-making and team management skills. Customer-centric training was prioritized to uphold service standards, while safety protocols were reinforced to ensure a secure work environment. The Company emphasized the importance of values and ethical conduct, instilling a sense of integrity and responsibility across all levels of the workforce.

G. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATION

FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

The employees are satisfied and having good relationship with the Management. Your Company values each employee, supports them, and strives to provide opportunities based on their skill sets, resulting in mutually beneficial relationships between the company and its employees. Your Company has developed a policy that increases employee job satisfaction while simultaneously increasing production.

H. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

Your Company has an internal control system that is suitable to the characteristic and scale of its operations and that efficiently and efficiently addresses all aspects of the business and functional departments.

The framework encompasses a compliance management team with established policies, norms, and procedures, as well as applicable statutes, rules, and regulations, as well as an inbuilt system of checks and balances, to ensure that appropriate and prompt corrective actions are taken in the event of any discrepancies from the defined standards and parameters.

Internal control systems are examined on a regular basis for effectiveness and deliverability, so that any necessary precautions to reinforce them can be undertaken in response to changing company requirements. Your Company conducts ongoing reviews of its systems, procedures, and controls, comparing and aligning them with industry standards.

I. DECLARATION REGARDING COMPLIANCE BY BOARD MEMBERS AND SENIOR

MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL WITH THE COMPANYS CODE OF CONDUCT:

This is to confirm that the Company has adopted a Code of conduct for its employees including the director.

I confirm that the Company has in respect of the financial Year ended 31stMarch, 2024, received from the Senior Management team of the Company and the members of the Board, a declaration of Compliance with the code of Conduct as applicable to them.

J. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India (Indian GAAP) to comply with the Accounting Standards notified under

Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the 2013 Act") and the relevant provisions of the 2013 Act, as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis under the historical cost convention on accrual basis.

The Company has opted to continue with the period of 1st day of April to 31stday of March, each year as its financial year for the purpose of preparation of financial statements under the provisions of Section 2(41) of the Companies Act, 2013.

K. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The management discussion and analysis report containing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectation may constitute certain statements, which are forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The statements in this management discussion and analysis report could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operation include raw material availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in the governmental regulations, tax regimes, forex markets, economic developments within India and the countries with which the Company conducts business and other incidental factors such as changes in the governmental regulations, tax regimes, forex markets, economic developments within India.