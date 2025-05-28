Board Meeting 28 May 2025 23 May 2025

Abhijit Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial Year ended on March 31st 2025. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 28th May, 2025 at pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Disclosure Under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), 2015 regarding Appointment of Statutory Auditor w.e.f 28.05.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 11 Feb 2025

Abhijit Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on December 31st 2024. Financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025) Submission of Extract of Newspaper publication of Un-Audited Financials Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Abhijit Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended on September 30th 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024