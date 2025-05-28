|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2025
|23 May 2025
|Abhijit Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial Year ended on March 31st 2025. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 28th May, 2025 at pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Disclosure Under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), 2015 regarding Appointment of Statutory Auditor w.e.f 28.05.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|11 Feb 2025
|Abhijit Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on December 31st 2024. Financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025) Submission of Extract of Newspaper publication of Un-Audited Financials Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|Abhijit Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended on September 30th 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|Abhijit Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30th 2024. With reference to intimation dated 23rd July 2024 regarding Board Meeting to be held on 26th July 2024, due to non availability of directors, the said Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on 29th July 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 29th July, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the June Quarter Ended 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
