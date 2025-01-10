To,

The Members of

Abhinav Capital Services Limited

Report On the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Abhinav Capital Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matter described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis of our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1) Impairment of financial assets (expected credit losses) :- Ind AS 109 requires the Company to recognize impairment loss allowance towards its financial assets (designated at amortised cost and fair value through other comprehensive income) using the expected credit loss (ECL) approach. Such ECL allowance is required to be measured considering the guiding principles of Ins AS 109 including :- We read and assessed the Company’s accounting policies for impairment of financial assets and their compliance with Ind AS 109 Unbiased , probability weighted outcome under various scenarios; We tested the criteria for staging of loans on their past due status to check compliance with requirements of Ind AS 109 . Tested a sample of performing (stage 1) loans to assess whether any loss indicators were present requiring them to be classified under stage 2 or 3 and vice versa. Time value of money; Impact arising from forward looking macro-economic factors and; We have evaluated the reasonableness of the Management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimation ad tested the controls around data extraction and validation Availability of reasonable and supportable information without undue costs; Tested the ECL model, including assumptions and underlying computation Applying these principles involves significant estimation in various aspects , such as; Assessed the floor/minimum rates of provisioning applied by the Company for loan products with inadequate historical defaults Grouping of borrowers based on homogeneity by using appropriate statistical techniques; Staging of loans and estimation of behavioral life; Audited disclosure included in the Ind AS financial statements in respect of expected credit losses. Determining macro-economic factors impacting credit quality of receivables; Estimation of losses for loan products with no/minimal historical defaults. Considering the significance of such allowance to the overall financial statements and the degree of estimation involved in computation of expected credit losses, this area is considered as a key audit matter.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors’ Report thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board’s Report including Annexure(1) to Board’s Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Company’s Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SA’s will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries’), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries’) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries. v. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties’), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries’) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries. vi. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us on the Company which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. vii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. viii. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility from 13th May 2023 and the same has operated throughout the year from 13th May 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For S C Mehra & Associates LLP

Firm Regn. No. 106156W/W100305

Chartered Accountants

Sd/-

CA DEEPAK M. OZA

Partner

Membership No. 045890

Place : Mumbai

Date : 14th May, 2024

UDIN : 24045890BKCUIW7278

Annexure "A" to our report of even date

Re: Abhinav Capital Services Limited ("the company")

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Abhinav Capital Services Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Explanatory Paragraph:

We also have audited, in accordance with the standard on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, the financial statement of Abhinav Capital Services Limited, which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the related statement of Profit & Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and our report dated 14th May 2024 and expressed an unqualified opinion thereon.

For S C Mehra & Associates LLP

Firm Registration No.: 106156W/W100305 Chartered Accountants

Sd/-

CA DEEPAK M. OZA

Partner

Membership No.045890

Place : Mumbai

Date : 14th May, 2024

UDIN : 24045890BKCUIW7278

Annexure "B" to our report of even date

Re: Abhinav Capital Services Limited ("the company")

In our opinion, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the normal course of audit, which were necessary to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

b) The Management has physically verified certain assets during the year in accordance with a program of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. During the year, Company has not disposed of any substantial / major part of fixed assets.

c) There is no immovable properties are held by the company hence this clause is not applicable.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its fixed assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act,1988 (As amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Company is registered as a non banking financial company and main business is to grant and obtain loans and advances and apart from this company invest surplus funds in shares and securities and in view of the same there is no trading activity carried on during the year, hence there is no closing stock as on 31st March 2024. And hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks of financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. As the company is NBFC, Loan and advances given in the normal course of business have not been considered here for reporting. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(a), (b) and (c) of the order are not applicable to company and hence not commented upon.

d) In respect of loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date

e) The Company being a Non-Banking Finance Company, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) are not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advance in the nature of loan either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has wherever applicable complied the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

(v) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit as per directive issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provision of the section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of the Companies Act 2013 and rules framed there under.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the company is engaged in Non Banking Financial Company and not dealt in any sale of goods, hence the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records by the company under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of its products.

(vii) a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues and other dues, the company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, sales tax, goods & services tax , wealth tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year.

b) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, there are no dues of Sales tax, Wealth tax, Goods & Service tax, Customs duty, Excise duty, Value Added Tax, Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following Income Tax Dues:

(Rs in lakhs)

Nature of Demand Demand Raised Amount Paid Income Tax Demand F.Y 2006-07 4.37 NIL Income Tax Demand F.Y. 2010-11 4.78 NIL

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender. c) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company. d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. e) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the said Order pertaining to meeting the obligations of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies is not applicable to the Company. f) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the said Order pertaining to raising of loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies is not applicable to the Company

(x) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year under review and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xi) a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) No report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to records of the company, the company is not covered under the category of Nidhi Company, therefore provision of clause (xii) of the order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 in respect of transactions with related parties and details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to information and explanations given to us the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit report for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has wherever applicable complied with provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of any non cash transactions entered with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) The company is registered Non Banking Financial Company and the company is holding certificate of registration vide registration number 13.00685 under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report, that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

(xx) a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

c) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has not transferred the unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the balance sheet date out of the amounts that was required to be spent during the year, to a special account till the date of our report. However, the time period for such transfer i.e. 30 days from the end of the financial year as permitted under section 135(6) of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report.

For S C Mehra & Associates LLP

Firm Regn. No. 106156W/W100305 Chartered Accountants

Sd/-

CA DEEPAK M. OZA

Partner

Membership No. 045890

Place : Mumbai

Date : 14th May, 2024

UDIN : 24045890BKCUIW7278