SectorFinance
Open₹157.5
Prev. Close₹159
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.52
Day's High₹160
Day's Low₹152.75
52 Week's High₹239
52 Week's Low₹131.55
Book Value₹119.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)110.79
P/E25.12
EPS6.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.92
6.92
6.92
6.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.14
53.48
39.58
24.9
Net Worth
77.06
60.4
46.5
31.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.16
-0.06
-20.81
5.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chetan Karia
Non Executive Director
Kamlesh Kotak
Independent Director
Gayatri Sonavane
Executive Director & CFO
Ritu Mohatta
Independent Director
Nasir Shaikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reshma Matele Bhosle
Independent Director
Shubha Biyani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. was originally incorporated as Abhinav Finex Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on 8th December, 1994. Thereafter, The name of the Company was changed from Abhinav Homes & Resorts Limited to Abhinav Capital Services Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of lending and is a Non-Deposit Accepting Non-Banking Finance company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with effect 20th April 1998.The company came out with a public issue in Jul.96 to part-finance the cost of construction of residential buildings and bungalows. It acquired land in Malad and Vasai.
The Abhinav Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd is ₹110.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd is 25.12 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abhinav Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd is ₹131.55 and ₹239 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.87%, 3 Years at 36.15%, 1 Year at 20.14%, 6 Month at -26.52%, 3 Month at -3.20% and 1 Month at 2.58%.
