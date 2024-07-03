Summary

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. was originally incorporated as Abhinav Finex Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on 8th December, 1994. Thereafter, The name of the Company was changed from Abhinav Homes & Resorts Limited to Abhinav Capital Services Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of lending and is a Non-Deposit Accepting Non-Banking Finance company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with effect 20th April 1998.The company came out with a public issue in Jul.96 to part-finance the cost of construction of residential buildings and bungalows. It acquired land in Malad and Vasai.

