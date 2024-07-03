iifl-logo-icon 1
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd Share Price

160
(0.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open157.5
  • Day's High160
  • 52 Wk High239
  • Prev. Close159
  • Day's Low152.75
  • 52 Wk Low 131.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.52
  • P/E25.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value119.86
  • EPS6.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)110.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.64%

Non-Promoter- 28.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.92

6.92

6.92

6.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

70.14

53.48

39.58

24.9

Net Worth

77.06

60.4

46.5

31.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.16

-0.06

-20.81

5.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Abhinav Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chetan Karia

Non Executive Director

Kamlesh Kotak

Independent Director

Gayatri Sonavane

Executive Director & CFO

Ritu Mohatta

Independent Director

Nasir Shaikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reshma Matele Bhosle

Independent Director

Shubha Biyani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Abhinav Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. was originally incorporated as Abhinav Finex Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on 8th December, 1994. Thereafter, The name of the Company was changed from Abhinav Homes & Resorts Limited to Abhinav Capital Services Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of lending and is a Non-Deposit Accepting Non-Banking Finance company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with effect 20th April 1998.The company came out with a public issue in Jul.96 to part-finance the cost of construction of residential buildings and bungalows. It acquired land in Malad and Vasai.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Abhinav Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The Abhinav Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160 today.

What is the Market Cap of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd is ₹110.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd is 25.12 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abhinav Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd is ₹131.55 and ₹239 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd?

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.87%, 3 Years at 36.15%, 1 Year at 20.14%, 6 Month at -26.52%, 3 Month at -3.20% and 1 Month at 2.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.36 %

