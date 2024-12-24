Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

ABHINAV CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To grant Leave of absence if any. 2) To approve the Minutes of the Last Board Meeting. 3) To approve Notice of Postal Ballot to seek appointment of Mrs. Shubha Biyani (DIN : 10835737) as Non Executive Independent Director of the Company. 4) Any other matters with the permission of Chair. With respect to the above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 24th December 2024, have inter alia considered & approved the following business. 1. Appointment of Mrs. Shubha Biyani (DIN :10835737), who was appointed as an Additional Director, designated as an Independent Director 2. Considered, discussed & approved Postal Ballot Notice pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, 3.Considered & approved appointment of scrutinizer for the purpose of carrying out e-voting for Postal Ballot. 4. Cut-off date for determining shareholders eligible to vote by electronic means shall be 03rd January 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 24/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

ABHINAV CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To grant Leave of absence if any. 2) To approve the Minutes of the Last Board Meeting. 3) To approve Quarterly Unaudited Financial result as on 30th September 2024. 4) To appoint Mrs. Shubha Biyani as Additional Director (Non Executive Independent) of the Company for initial term of 5 years. 5) To note the resolutions passed as circular resolutions. 6) Any other matters with the permission of Chair. In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 & any other applicable regulations, we upload the Half Yearly & quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for the Half year & quarter ended 30th September 2024 of the Company in pdf & XBRL format along with Limited Review Report. The results reviewed & approved by the Audit Committee & Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14th November 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), as amended from time to time, we would like to inform the Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024 approved Appointment of Mrs. Shubha Biyani (DIN : 10835737) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director (Non-Executive) on the Board of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

ABHINAV CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To grant Leave of absence if any. 2) To approve the Minutes of the Last Board Meeting. 3) To approve Quarterly unaudited Financial results as on 30th June 2024. 4) To approve Draft Directors report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 5) To approve Notice for the Annual General Meeting of the Members to be held on Monday 30th September 2024. 6) To fix Book Closure for Annual General Meeting which will remain close from 24thSeptember 2024 to 30th September 2024 (both days inclusive). 7) To note the resolutions passed as circular resolutions if any. 8) Any other matters with the permission of Chair. . In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 & any other applicable regulations, we upload the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company in XBRL format for Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. The results reviewed by the Audit Committee & Board of Directors, approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14th August 2024. 2. Considered & approved, Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing, on Monday, 30th September,2024 at 11:00 am [Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM)] in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with applicable MCA General Circulars respectively. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

ABHINAV CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To grant Leave of absence if any . 2) To approve the Minutes of the Last Board Meeting. 3) To Discuss & approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 4) Any other matters with the permission of Chair. Please note that the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed from 1st April 2024 will open after 48 hours of declaration of financial results for the quarter & year ended on 31st March 2024. In Terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we herewith upload Audited Financial Results for year ended 31st March 2024 1. In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 & any other applicable regulations, we upload the Audited Financial Results of the Company in PDF as well as XBRL format for Quarter Ended as well as Year Ended 31st March 2024. The results reviewed by the Audit Committee & Board of Directors & approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14th May 2024. The Board has not declared any Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. 2. In terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion for financial results for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024