iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd Board Meeting

1.67
(-4.02%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Abhinav Leasing CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024. Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024inter alia to consider and approve results for the quarter ended December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14-02-2024 for considering and approving unaudited results for the quarter ended 31-12-2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Abhinav Leasing: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.