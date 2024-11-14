|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024. Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024inter alia to consider and approve results for the quarter ended December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14-02-2024 for considering and approving unaudited results for the quarter ended 31-12-2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.