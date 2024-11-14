Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024. Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024