Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Price

1.93
(-0.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.95
  • Day's High1.95
  • 52 Wk High3.57
  • Prev. Close1.94
  • Day's Low1.91
  • 52 Wk Low 1.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.23
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.95

Prev. Close

1.94

Turnover(Lac.)

0.46

Day's High

1.95

Day's Low

1.91

52 Week's High

3.57

52 Week's Low

1.75

Book Value

1.23

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.66%

Non-Promoter- 96.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.86

0.61

0.6

0.62

Net Worth

5.86

5.61

5.6

5.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.24

-0.17

-1.18

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Atul Kumar Agarwal

Director & CFO

Himanshu Agarwal

Addtnl Independent Director

Nikhil Bansal

Managing Director

Mamta Agarwal

Additional Director

Rajeev Garg

Company Secretary

Geeta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd

Summary

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Limited, was incorporated on 20th July , 1984 in Delhi, with the main objects of financing industrial enterprises by way of making loans and advances. The Company is dealing in Shares, Stocks, Debentures, Bonds, Securities and other investments. It also finances, Corporations and Other Individuals by way of loans or advances or subscribing to capital. With the present focus on providing innovative and structured solutions for debt related requirements of Indian companies, the Company aims to widen its relationship within the Indian financial ecosystem and enter potential areas like infrastructure financing and long-term project financing.
Company FAQs

What is the Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹9.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd is 0 and 1.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹1.75 and ₹3.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.42%, 3 Years at -22.82%, 1 Year at -28.94%, 6 Month at -34.68%, 3 Month at -6.28% and 1 Month at -2.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 96.34 %

