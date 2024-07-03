Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.95
Prev. Close₹1.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.46
Day's High₹1.95
Day's Low₹1.91
52 Week's High₹3.57
52 Week's Low₹1.75
Book Value₹1.23
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.86
0.61
0.6
0.62
Net Worth
5.86
5.61
5.6
5.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.24
-0.17
-1.18
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Atul Kumar Agarwal
Director & CFO
Himanshu Agarwal
Addtnl Independent Director
Nikhil Bansal
Managing Director
Mamta Agarwal
Additional Director
Rajeev Garg
Company Secretary
Geeta
Reports by Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd
Summary
Abhinav Leasing & Finance Limited, was incorporated on 20th July , 1984 in Delhi, with the main objects of financing industrial enterprises by way of making loans and advances. The Company is dealing in Shares, Stocks, Debentures, Bonds, Securities and other investments. It also finances, Corporations and Other Individuals by way of loans or advances or subscribing to capital. With the present focus on providing innovative and structured solutions for debt related requirements of Indian companies, the Company aims to widen its relationship within the Indian financial ecosystem and enter potential areas like infrastructure financing and long-term project financing.
Read More
The Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹9.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd is 0 and 1.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹1.75 and ₹3.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.42%, 3 Years at -22.82%, 1 Year at -28.94%, 6 Month at -34.68%, 3 Month at -6.28% and 1 Month at -2.02%.
